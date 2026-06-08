Virginia Nurse Sentenced for Injuring Premature Babies; Cheerleader Pleads Not Guilty in Newborn's Death

A Virginia nurse has been sentenced to three years in prison for abusing premature babies, while a former University of Kentucky cheerleader has pleaded not guilty to the death of her newborn.

A Virginia nurse, 27-year-old Alexis Strotman , has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading no contest to nine counts of child abuse involving nine premature babies .

Strotman was accused and later convicted of causing unexplained fractures to the limbs of these infants while they were under her care in the intensive care unit of Henrico Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. The hospital first reported three such cases in November 2024, and a subsequent investigation revealed Strotman was responsible for harming at least eight additional children, including four who suffered similar injuries in the summer of 2023.

Strotman's lawyers argued she never intended to harm the children and was using a specific gas-relief technique, but prosecutors faced challenges due to a lack of video evidence for some cases and delayed reporting by the hospital. As part of a plea deal, Strotman was sentenced to three years in prison, with the possibility of early release for good behavior after serving 65% of her sentence.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, former University of Kentucky competitive cheerleader Laken Snelling pleaded not guilty to the death of her newborn baby in a Lexington courtroom. Snelling, dressed in a blue, floor-length dress and flanked by her attorneys, entered her plea after being indicted for the crime. She has not yet been sentenced, and her case is ongoing





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Alexis Strotman Henrico Doctors' Hospital Child Abuse Premature Babies Laken Snelling Newborn Death Plea Deal Prison Sentence

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