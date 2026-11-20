Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and Intuitive Health will open three integrated emergency and urgent care facilities in Issaquah, Puyallup, and Lake City by 2027 to address regional care gaps and reduce emergency room strain.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is preparing to expand its regional medical infrastructure by launching three new integrated emergency and urgent care facilities across the Puget Sound region in 2027. This strategic initiative comes in direct collaboration with Intuitive Health, aiming to resolve critical access disparities in Issaquah, Puyallup, and Lake City. The announcement addresses the growing demand for accessible medical services in communities that currently face significant travel distances to reach appropriate care.

Integrated Care Model Eliminates Patient Guesswork

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health plans to fundamentally alter the patient experience by combining comprehensive emergency services and urgent care under one roof in these new locations. Julie Manas, President of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and CommonSpirit Health's Northwest Region, stated that this approach removes the uncertainty patients often face when deciding where to go for medical treatment. The organization emphasizes that this integrated model saves patients precious time and money while ensuring they receive the correct level of care immediately. This strategy is designed to streamline the decision-making process, which is often stressful for individuals seeking immediate medical attention for non-life-threatening conditions.

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Addressing Emergency Department Overutilization Nationwide

The expansion is a direct response to the overutilization of emergency departments across the United States, which are currently operating under significant strain. Research from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality indicates that between 13 and 37% of emergency department visits could be managed more cost-efficiently in settings like urgent care clinics or primary care offices. Despite this data, a majority of patients continue to rely on emergency departments due to convenience and uncertainty about the necessary level of care. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health aims to remedy this by providing a patient-centered solution that offers comprehensive emergency services alongside urgent care in the same building. This structure ensures that patients only pay for the services they actually need, eliminating the financial and logistical burden of inappropriate emergency room visits.

State-of-the-Art Facilities With Reduced Wait Times

The three new locations will operate year-round, combining the full clinical capabilities of a traditional hospital emergency department with the operational efficiency of an urgent care clinic. Each facility will feature onsite diagnostics, including fully equipped lab equipment and a radiology suite with X-ray and multi-slice CT scanner capabilities. Patients will be seen by expert clinical teams of emergency-trained physicians and nurses to ensure appropriate, timely, and efficient care. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health expects significantly shorter wait times compared to traditional emergency departments for most visitors. Additionally, each emergency department will remain open 24 hours a day, while urgent care services will be available daily from morning through evening to accommodate varying patient schedules.

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Proven Success In Kitsap Peninsula Clinics

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health has already established the viability of this model through two successful pilot clinics in Port Orchard and Bremerton. These facilities were the first of their kind in the state and have successfully improved access to care for local residents. The clinics have also helped alleviate volume pressure at St. Michael Medical Center's emergency department, which is one of the busiest hospitals in Washington, serving more than 65,000 patients annually. Thom Herrmann, CEO of Intuitive Health, highlighted that this model has simplified how patients and families access care on the Kitsap Peninsula. He expressed excitement about bringing this proven impact to more communities across the Puget Sound, reinforcing a commitment to putting patients first and transforming access to care for the communities served.

Meeting Specific Community Health Needs

The selection of Issaquah, Puyallup, and Lake City addresses specific, documented gaps in regional healthcare infrastructure. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health noted a strong need for Lake City residents to have easily accessible emergency departments, as they currently drive 15 to 20 minutes to reach the nearest facility. Lake City lacks a dedicated emergency department entirely. In Issaquah, a population of nearly 100,000 is currently served by only one emergency department and one urgent care clinic. Furthermore, Puyallup has experienced a population growth of more than 20% between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, leading to an increasing need for accessible care. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health continually monitors community health needs to ensure high-quality care is available closer to home. The new centers are designed to fill these critical gaps, with the organization looking forward to expanding to additional markets to bring care closer to home for even more residents.