A Prince William County, Virginia jury convicted Naresh Bhatt of first-degrEe murder in the 2024 killing of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, whose body has never been found. Sentencing is set for March 12.

Jury Returns Verdict in Prince William County

Mamta Kafle Bhatts body has never been found. Prosecutors built their case without it, relying on testimony and other evidence to argue that Bhatt killed his wife and then dismembered and discarded her remains. Bhatt's conviction on the concealment and defiling charges reflects the jury's finding that he took steps to hide and mistreat her body after her death.

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Defendant's Testimony and Defense Arguments

Bhatt took the witness stand during the trial and gave testimony that drew significant attention. He told jurors that he came home to discover his wife unconscious and that it appeared she had taken poison. He remarked he couldn't revive her. Bhatt acknowledged that he panicked, fearing he would be blamed for her death, and that he decided to dismember her body and dispose of it. Despite admitting to those actions, he insisted he did not kill his wife and maintained that her death was a suicide.

In her closing argument, the prosecutor, Williams, told the jury that the defendant's account didn't hold up. She pointed to his admission that he cut up his wife's body and placed the remains in a garbage can, and she argued that it was absurd to beleive he had nothing to do with her death. Williams told jurors that Bhatt murdered his wife, dismembered her,and discarded her like garbage.

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Defense counsel Tracey Lenox urged jurors to acquit Bhatt if they harbored even slight doubt about his guilt. She reminded the panel that the American justice system requires that the probability of guilt be met with proof sufficient to overcome reasonable doubt,and she argued that the evidence didn't meet that standard. the jury rejected the defense position and returned guilty verdicts on all three counts.

Witnesses Describe a Troubled Marriage

Before the defense rested, jurors heard from several witnesses who described the couple's relationship as deeply troubled. Sunita Basnet Thapa, a colleague and close friend of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, testified through tears that she knew the marriage was failing. She told the court that her friend had confided that she was emotionally abused by her husband. When asked by the prosecutor whether Mamta Kafle Bhatt had described any physical abuse, Basnet Thapa remarked that she had. Another witness also described physical abUse during the marriage.

The defense as well presented expert testimony. A psychologist told the court that Bhatt meets the criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder. The psychologist linked the condition to an experience from Bhatt's military service,when he was captured and detained by Maoist rebels in Nepal and was sexually assaulted during that captivity. The testimony was offered as context for Bhatt's mental state, although the jury ultimately did not accept the defenses broader account of how his wife died.

The case drew close attention because of the unusual circumstances, including the absence of a body and the defendant's own admissions about what he did after discovering his wifes condition. With the verdict in hand, the court now turns to sentencing, when the judge will determine the penalty for the first-degree murder conviction and the two related felony counts.