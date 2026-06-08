Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger (D) signed legislation that prohibits law-abiding Virginians from being armed for self-defense in an array of hospitals. The ban classifies a weapon as firearms, knives longer than 3.5 inches, explosives, tasers, pepper spray, brass knuckles, and box cutters.

Virginia Governor Signs Legislation Banning Law-Abiding Citizens from Carrying Firearms in Hospitals, Despite History of School Attacks Following Similar Gun-Free Zone Policies. Governor Abigail Spanberger (D) signed legislation Thursday that prohibits law-abiding Virginia ns from being armed for self-defense in an array of hospitals.

The language of the ban classifies a weapon as firearms, knives longer than 3.5 inches, explosives, tasers, pepper spray, brass knuckles, and box cutters. Dr. Jessica Burgess testified in favor of the ban, citing times she has been attacked in a hospital with chairs and with people punching walls. She did not say whether a ban on firearms and knives will prevent people from throwing chairs or punching walls. State Sen.

Angelia Williams Graves (D), the co-sponsor of the ban, said, It's sending a message that you support health care workers, but also sending a message to those would-be offenders to take that someplace else. Actually, don't take it anywhere. Just go home, you know? But definitely not in a hospital.

Graves did not reference the Gun-Free School Zones Act (1990), which turned schools into gun-free zones in much the same way her ban will do to hospitals. The Columbine High School attack occurred nine years after the Gun Free School Zones Act was adopted, and Columbine was followed by decades of school attacks after school attacks.

The Gun-Free School Zones Act is a prime example of how gun-free zones can actually increase the risk of violent attacks, rather than prevent them. This is a critical issue that affects not only schools but also hospitals and other public places where people are vulnerable. The legislation signed by Governor Spanberger is a step in the wrong direction, as it takes away the right of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves in a place where they are most vulnerable.

The ban on firearms and other self-defense tools in hospitals will only serve to put health care workers and patients at greater risk of harm. It is essential that we focus on solutions that promote public safety, rather than restricting the rights of law-abiding citizens. The history of school attacks following the Gun-Free School Zones Act is a stark reminder of the dangers of creating gun-free zones.

By banning firearms and other self-defense tools in hospitals, we are creating a culture of vulnerability, rather than promoting public safety. This is a critical issue that requires a thoughtful and nuanced approach, rather than a simplistic ban on firearms and other self-defense tools. The legislation signed by Governor Spanberger is a step in the wrong direction, as it takes away the right of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves in a place where they are most vulnerable.

The ban on firearms and other self-defense tools in hospitals will only serve to put health care workers and patients at greater risk of harm. It is essential that we focus on solutions that promote public safety, rather than restricting the rights of law-abiding citizens. The history of school attacks following the Gun-Free School Zones Act is a stark reminder of the dangers of creating gun-free zones.

By banning firearms and other self-defense tools in hospitals, we are creating a culture of vulnerability, rather than promoting public safety. This is a critical issue that requires a thoughtful and nuanced approach, rather than a simplistic ban on firearms and other self-defense tools





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