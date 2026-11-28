The Virginia Cavaliers and Virginia Tech Hokies will face off on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, at 3:00 p.m. ET as the Hoos seek their first win in Blac

and Virginia Tech Hokies will face off on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, at 3:00 p.m. ET as the Hoos seek their first win in Blacksburg since 1998.

The Cavaliers roll into this game with a two-game win streak after dominant home wins over Cal and North Carolina. Despite the recent success, the Hoos enter Blacksburg with a 6-5 record, as a season that started 3-1, including a dominant win over NC State, has not gone exactly to plan. Similarly, the Hokies are 6-5, as year one under James Franklin hasn't rocketed Virginia Tech up the ACC standings as some in Blacksburg hoped.

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Read on for a full preview of Virginia vs. Virginia Tech with everything you need to know, including game details and notes, an opponent scouting report and what to watch for. Who: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies The Cavaliers are seeking back-to-back wins over Virginia Tech since 1997 and 1998No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.