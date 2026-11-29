Authorities are still searching for Travis Turner, a former Virginia high school football coach who disappeared in November 2025 as state police were on their way to question him.

Travis L. Turner, a former Virginia high school football coach, has been missing since November 2025. He is wanted on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material and using a computer to solicit a minor.

Travis Turner, a former Virginia high school football coach, has been missing since November 2025. He faces five counts each of possessing child sexual abuse material and using a computer to solicit a minor. Investigators have received hundreds of tips, and the U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to Turner. , authorities are still searching for him in a case that has drawn hundreds of tips.

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Turner, 46, left his home in Appalachia, Virginia, on Nov. 20, 2025, shortly before state police arrived to question him. His wife, Leslie Caudill Turner, said he took a gun and walked into the woods behind their property, leaving his other belongings behind. Authorities had yet to obtain an arrest warrant. Days later, prosecutors charged Turner with five counts each of possessing child sexual abuse material and using a computer to solicit a minor.