Virginia Delegate Makes History With Remote Voting After Childbirth

Del. Destiny LeVere Bolling becomes the first Virginia legislator to vote remotely due to childbirth, marking a significant step towards greater inclusivity in government. LeVere Bolling's situation highlights the challenges faced by lawmakers with caregiving responsibilities and the need for more family-friendly policies in politics.

Richmond, Va. (AP) — Del. Destiny LeVere Bolling became the first woman in Virginia allowed by political leaders to vote remotely after she delivered her child last week, casting her votes miles from a statehouse historically governed by men. LeVere Bolling recently gave birth to her child and, while juggling committee meetings, went into labor. Clerk G. Paul Nardo confirmed she is the first lawmaker granted permission to vote remotely because of childbirth.

'Being a woman, you feel pressured to just always show up,' she said before giving birth. 'I feel compelled because of the issues — I feel compelled because of the lives that we’re all leading and the tumultuous political climate that we’re living in to be here. I almost feel this guilt or shame for being pregnant during this time, and I shouldn’t, right?' This shift in Virginia's political landscape reflects a broader movement towards inclusivity and family-friendly policies in government. 'We want to live our values,' said Del. Margaret Ransone, who supported LeVere Bolling's remote voting arrangement. 'We say we believe in families. We say we want people to participate when they’re young when they have something to think about. We don’t need all the legislators to be very old and people who have grown children.'According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Virginia is among a minority of states that do not allow proxy voting. 'Proxy voting in Virginia would be a significant step towards modernizing our legislatures,' Liuba Grechen Shirley, founder of the Vote Mama Foundation, said in a statement. 'However, we need to do more to ensure lawmakers with caregiving responsibilities are fully included in the legislative process.' Other Virginia lawmakers, like Del. Adele McClure, who recently had a daughter, have also had to navigate the challenges of motherhood and legislating simultaneously. 'I’ve had to kind of learn different ways to adapt and adjust to motherhood and postpartum life and healing,' she said, adding: 'I’m definitely not the same person I was last session.' Del. Elizabeth Bennett-Parker said she brought her 8-month-old baby to the Legislature last year, a challenging situation. She said she hoped opportunities for proxy votes would become normalized, noting discussions in Congress about whether 'Every single year, we have members who have medical conditions, or every single year, I’ve seen paramedics called to the House floor for a member,' she said, adding: 'Health is unpredictable.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

VIRGINIA POLITICS WOMEN IN POLITICS REMOTE VOTING CHILDBIRTH LEGISLATION FAMILY-FRIENDLY POLICIES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Tipoff Time, TV ChannelHow to watch, listen, and stream the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies college basketball game on Saturday, February 1st at John Paul Jones Arena.

Read more »

Virginia Basketball vs. Virginia Tech Game Preview, Score PredictionPreviewing the UVA basketball game against Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Saturday, February 1st in Charlottesville.

Read more »

Virginia Tech Edges Out Virginia in ACC ThrillerVirginia Tech narrowly defeated Virginia in a closely contested ACC matchup, with Jaden Schutt and Tobi Lawal leading the way for the Hokies. The Cavaliers fought hard but ultimately fell short.

Read more »

Wenzel and Virginia Tech host VirginiaVirginia Tech visits the Virginia Cavaliers after Carleigh Wenzel scored 24 points in the Hokies' 93-87 loss to the Syracuse Orange. The teams play Sunday for the first time this season. Virginia is 4-8 against the ACC, and Virginia Tech is 6-6 against conference opponents.

Read more »

Joann Fabrics to Shutter 500 Stores Nationwide, Including Locations in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and West VirginiaJoann Fabrics, the struggling fabric and crafts retailer, is closing approximately 500 stores across the United States due to ongoing financial challenges. This marks the company's second bankruptcy filing in a year. The closures are expected to impact employees and communities.

Read more »

Virginia Cavaliers Face Virginia Tech Hokies in ACC ShowdownThe Virginia Cavaliers (5-8 in conference play) will face the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-6 at home) in an ACC showdown. The Cavaliers are coming off a strong victory against Georgia Tech, led by Isaac McKneely's 20 points. Both teams have shown strengths and weaknesses in recent games, setting the stage for an exciting matchup.

Read more »