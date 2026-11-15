Virginia Couple Charged After Hosting Out-of-Control Underage Party

Aubrey and Lisa Vaughan were arrested in McLean, Virginia, for hosting a chaotic gathering for hundreds of teenagers at their $3 million home, facing charges of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

A Virginia couple was busted for hosting an out-of-control underage party for hundreds of teenagers who packed their $3 million home in one of the nation’s wealthiest neighborhoods.

Aubrey and Lisa Vaughan were charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Maintaining a Common Nuisance for the chaotic gathering at their McLean home on Nov. 6, the Fairfax County Police said. Officers responded to Vaughan’s home on the 1400 block of Woodacre Drive after neighbors complained about the gathering that drew the mass crowd of “100 to 300” young revelers just after 9 p.m.Lisa Vaughan is confronted outside her home after police responded to a large, out-of-control party filled with hundreds of teens in McLean, Virginia, on Nov. 6, 2026.

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Cops found dozens of allegedly drunk teens wandering around the streets, the smell of alcohol wafting through the air, disorderly conduct and fireworks being fired off outside the home. Police confronted the Vaughans outside their house and questioned the couple about the large bash that was organized for their teenage son, which they claimed they had been supervising.

“No, we haven’t had any alcohol,” Lisa Vaughan said, according to bodycam footage of the confrontation. “I’m not joking. We’ve been making sure there’s no backpacks, no alcohol,” Vaughan said.

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“It reeks like liquor. We got drunk kids walking everywhere,” a second officer said. After his arrest, Aubrey Vaughan doubled down on his actions for hosting the party at his home, blaming the uninvited teens for ruining the celebrations.

“We want our kids at our house so we can watch them and the reality is this could happen to anybody. “We had zero idea that ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth graders would come to an eighth grader’s party,” he said. “But they did. ”Lisa Vaughan and her husband were charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

A large firework explosion went off behind the home, interrupting the conversation in the front yard. Officers raced to the area of the loud bang but were greeted with a large throng of teens shouting as they ran out from behind the house. About a hundred more youngsters were found packed in the backyard as police attempted to clear the property.

Some of the teens climbed down from a scaffolding unit on the porch as dozens had crammed themselves onto a set of stairs. The horde of teens fled the area on foot, sprinting down the leaf-covered streets as more officers arrived, according to the video shared by police. The estimated $3.2 million home is co-owned by the 55-year-old Aubrey Vaughan and his 45-year-old wife, according to public property records viewed by The Post.

The sprawling 11,000-square-foot estate features 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms and sits in the ninth wealthiest neighborhood in the country, where the average home value was $1,795,314 in April 2026,A bar, wine cellar, exercise room, laundry room and multiple recreation rooms complete the ground floor layout, online listings show.

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“When the house party gets so out of hand we get an invite,” the Fairfax County Police captioned the video. Investigators allege the Vaughans had organized the party for their teenage child and filed arrest warrants for the couple. The couple turned themselves over to the police at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where they were released on $1,000 unsecured bonds.

“We definitely didn’t ask for this and these kids that behaved this way I apologize to everyone,” Aubrey Vaughan said. Vaughan claimed there was “zero alcohol” at the party he was hosting and he had told everyone with the age-restricted substance to leave.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and supervision when hosting gatherings involving minors,” the Fairfax County Police said. “While these events are often intended to be fun and enjoyable, circumstances can change quickly. We encourage parents and homeowners to remain mindful of activities taking place on their property, take steps to prevent underage drinking, and contact police if concerns arise or a situation begins to escalate.

” Lisa Vaughan is confronted outside her home after police responded to a large, out-of-control party filled with hundreds of teens in McLean, Virginia, on Nov. 6, 2026. Lisa Vaughan and her husband were charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.