Virginia Cavaliers Face Virginia Tech Hokies in ACC Showdown

The Virginia Cavaliers (5-8 in conference play) will face the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-6 at home) in an ACC showdown. The Cavaliers are coming off a strong victory against Georgia Tech, led by Isaac McKneely's 20 points. Both teams have shown strengths and weaknesses in recent games, setting the stage for an exciting matchup.

Virginia will take on Virginia Tech in a highly anticipated matchup following Virginia's impressive 75-61 victory against Georgia Tech. Isaac McKneely led the charge for Virginia with a remarkable 20 points. The Hokies, with a 7-6 record at home, present a formidable challenge. Virginia Tech has allowed an average of 72.6 points per game, while being outscored by 2.6 points on average.

Virginia, facing a 5-8 record in conference play, boasts a strong offensive presence, ranking third in the ACC with 15.3 assists per game. Andrew Rohde stands out as a key contributor, averaging 4.2 assists per game. The Hokies, averaging 70.0 points per game, outscore their opponents by 5.3 points. Virginia, allowing an average of 64.7 points, could find themselves facing a potent offensive threat. Virginia averages a formidable 8.3 made three-pointers per game, exceeding Virginia Tech's allowance of 7.8 made three-pointers.Toibu Lawal, a key player for the Hokies, consistently delivers, shooting at a remarkable 57.5% and averaging 12.9 points per game. Jaden Schutt has emerged as a sharpshooter, averaging 1.9 made three-pointers over the last 10 games. For Virginia, McKneely shines with an average of 13.4 points and 3.1 assists per game. Ishan Sharma adds to Virginia's offensive firepower, averaging 1.3 made three-pointers over the last 10 games.In their last 10 games, the Hokies have displayed a balanced performance, securing a 5-5 record while averaging 68.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.0 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game. Their shooting percentage stands at a solid 44.1%. Virginia, also with a 4-6 record in their last 10 games, has averaged 68.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.6 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game, shooting at a slightly higher 45.9% from the field.





