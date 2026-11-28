Virginia (6-5) clinched bowl eligibility with a 41-24 win over North Carolina after a 36-7 victory over Cal. The Cavaliers will face Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, seeking their first road win of the season and first victory at Lane Stadium since 1998. Quarterback Beau Pribula has thrown for 2,024 yards and 19 touchdowns, while Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 62-39-5.

in Dallas, Texas, 40-22 against Stanford at home and most recently, it sustained a 28-20 to then-No. 5 Miami in Miami Gardens, Fla. Virginia endured a three-game losing streak of its own, but it's bounced back to become bowl-eligible.

The Cavaliers followed up a 36-7 win over Cal with a 41-24 victory over North Carolina to clinch bowl eligibility. Unlike Tech, Virginia spent a smidge of the season ranked inside the AP Top 25, rattling off back-to-back routs of NC State and Norfolk State to open the year before taking a 38-27 loss to West Virginia in Charlotte, N.C.

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The Cavaliers bounced back with a 42-3 win against Delaware before suffering a 38-7 drubbing at the hands of Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla. A close 28-25 home win over Syracuse was followed by three straight losses to then-No. 24 SMU , Duke and then-No. 14 Wake Forest . This year, Virginia hasn't won on the road, and its last victory in Blacksburg came in 1998, when the Cavaliers overcame a 29-7 halftime deficit to defeat the Hokies 36-32.