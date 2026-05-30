Virginia bus crash that killed five involved driver who doesn't speak English, Sean Duffy says

Authorities say the driver of a deadly Virginia bus crash that killed five people on I-95 doesn't speak English, according to Secretary Sean Duffy.

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"to North Carolina failed to slow down near a work zone and slammed into several cars on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, the Virginia State Police said. A 13-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, who were in the car ahead of the one the bus hit, died along with a 45-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman after their car caught fire. They were all fromAt least 44 others were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition, police said.

FORMER US ATTORNEY CHARGED WITH FELONY HIT-AND-RUN AFTER HOUSTON CRASH, POLICE SAY, and cracking down on drivers who can’t speak English," Duffy wrote on X."If you can’t be properly trained, read our road signs, or communicate with law enforcement, you have no business driving a bus.

", training documentation, and the driver's history. Any company, trainer, or school that contributed to putting an unqualified driver on the road will face intense scrutiny. "





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