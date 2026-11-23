Virginia and Oregon attorneys general file lawsuits against Elon Musk companies, alleging Grok AI intentionally bypassed safety safeguards to produce harmful sexualized content and deceive consumers.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones and the Oregon Attorney General filed separate lawsuits on Monday against companies owned by Elon Musk, alleging that the businesses prioritized profit over consumer safety by designing an artificial intelligence tool capable of generating sexualized images. The legal actions target the AI chatbot Grok and the platform X, arguing that the developers intentionally removed industry-standard safeguards to promote the product.

Grok AI Image Generation Features and Timeline

The lawsuits detail the specific rollout of image generation capabilities within the Grok interface on the X social media platform. According to the Virginia complaint, the tool rolled out image generation and editing features to all users in December 2025. The rapid expansion of these features occurred just months before significant public backlash emerged regarding the tool's capabilities.

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By January of the following year, the widespread availability of these editing tools sparked a global controversy. It became evident that users were utilizing Grok to create realistic-looking but fake sexualized images of real people. Researchers and watchdogs subsequently warned that some of the generated content appeared to depict children, raising immediate alarms about child safety and consent violations on the platform.

Intentional Bypass of Safety and Consent Safeguards

The core argument in the Virginia lawsuit is that the removal of safety filters was a deliberate strategic choice rather than a technical failure. Jay Jones stated that to push the lagging product Grok to tens of millions of new users, the company stripped out standard protections and marketed a so-called spicy mode built specifically to produce nudity. The Attorney General emphasized that for the defendants, weak safeguards were not a failure but a feature designed to drive engagement.

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The complaint cites published system prompt materials that guided the AI model's behavior, noting that instructions told Grok to assume good intent. These directives explicitly stated that terms such as teenage or girl do not necessarily imply underage status and imposed minimal restrictions on sexual content. The lawsuit argues this approach directly facilitated the creation of nonconsensual intimate imagery and child sexual abuse material.

Deceptive Claims and Inadequate Corporate Response

The legal filings accuse xAI of making false, deceptive, or misleading statements in January regarding changes intended to prevent Grok from allowing users to edit images of real people in revealing clothes. Despite these public assurances, the lawsuit alleges that users could still create nonconsensual sexualized imagery through a standalone app and website associated with the tool.

The Virginia complaint further details how the company responded to the growing crisis. At least two countries, Malaysia and Indonesia, announced temporary bans on the tool, while other nations launched or widened investigations into the content. In response to this pressure, Grok prevented non-paying users from generating or editing images. The lawsuit contends that this measure did not stop the creation of harmful content but simply made its generation profitable for paying subscribers.

Legal Actions and Potential Financial Penalties

The lawsuits assert that most major AI developers had already designed their products to prevent the production of sexualized images, thereby avoiding the generation of nonconsensual content. The defendants declined to implement these safeguards, instead marketing Grok as a tool that would answer spicy questions rejected by other AI systems. The legal teams argue this constituted a violation of consumer protection statutes in both states.

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The Virginia case, filed in a state court in Richmond, seeks specific financial penalties for these alleged violations. The Attorney General asked the court for $2,500 for each willful violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act, with the exact number to be proven at trial. Additionally, the filing requests a judicial order to prevent further violations and to force the defendants to give up any ill-gotten gains acquired in connection with the alleged misconduct.

Broader Implications for AI Safety and Regulation

These legal actions arrive during a period of heightened global concern regarding the risks artificial intelligence poses to children, including impacts on brain development and the formation of unhealthy relationships with chatbots. The lawsuits draw heavily on investigative reporting from news outlets regarding the rollout of the tool and the subsequent corporate response to the backlash.

Jones characterized the filings as the first step towards holding the company accountable for sidelining consent in favor of profit. The cases highlight a growing regulatory trend where state governments are utilizing consumer protection laws to address the societal harms caused by unchecked AI development. The outcome of these cases may establish significant precedents for how technology companies are held responsible for the safety features of their generative AI products.