Albemarle County Public Schools in Virginia closed all 29 campuses after failing to screen over 500 hires against the Child Protective Services registry. Dozens face misconduct allegations.

Albemarle County Public Schools in Virginia suspended all educational activities across its twenty-nine campuses due to a systemic failure in conducting mandatory background checks for new employees. The closure affects thousands of students as the district attempts to resolve significant lapses in verifying the safety credentials of its workforce. This major operational halt stems from revelations that the district did not submit hundreds of newly hired staff members to the state-mandated Child Protective Services Central Registry review.

Mechanism of Background Check Failure

Acting Superintendent Chandra Hayes confirmed that the district failed to submit the information of more than five hundred individuals to the central registry over the past three years. While these employees successfully passed initial fingerprint-based criminal background checks through the state police database, their records were never cross-referenced with the Child Protective Services Central Registry. This specific registry check is designed to identify founded complaints of child abuse or neglect, a step that was completely omitted for these hires despite being a state requirement.

Also read Loudoun County Public Schools Defends Thanksgiving Day of Mourning Resources for Grades 3 to 5

The lapse represents a critical gap in the screening process that is intended to protect students from individuals with a history of maltreatment. The district acknowledged that this procedural failure left hundreds of employees who interact with students without the full layer of vetting required by Virginia law. The oversight occurred despite the existence of robust initial hiring protocols that included standard criminal history searches.

Serious Misconduct Allegations and Investigations

The background check failure coincides with active federal and local investigations into severe misconduct by several district employees. The U.S. Department of Education announced it is investigating the district alongside Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger's office for the failure to implement state-mandated social services checks. Federal officials stated that investigations are already underway regarding allegations of child abuse, sexual misconduct, and the failure by staff to report such abuse when witnessed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Albemarle County Police Department officials revealed that at least one staffer, Michael Swiney, faces twenty charges for the alleged abuse of seven victims. These charges include aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties, with Swiney currently held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. His attorney, Christopher Leibig, indicated that Swiney intends to enter a plea of not guilty to the charges filed against him.

Additionally, authorities confirmed that three other district employees are currently facing criminal indictments for failing to report alleged sexual abuse of children. These concurrent legal actions highlight the severity of the safety concerns that prompted the school closure. The district has not issued specific statements addressing the individual allegations of inappropriate behavior or the sexual assault indictments against its staff members.

Resolution Progress and Administrative Response

Chandra Hayes stated that the Virginia Department of Social Services has processed five hundred and nineteen of the five hundred and twenty-four pending registry checks as of Tuesday. All cleared records indicated that the individuals passed the safety review. Hayes further confirmed that a specific check for employees under investigation or facing charges revealed no matches among those who were not initially submitted for registry review.

The Virginia Governor's office condemned the district's actions, with a spokesperson for Governor Abigail Spanberger declaring zero tolerance for public trust failures regarding child protection. The administration announced it would conduct a comprehensive audit of Albemarle County Public Schools processes and pursue statewide corrective actions to prevent similar legal non-compliance in other divisions. This aggressive stance aims to hold accountable those responsible for the systemic gaps in student safety protocols.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hayes assured the community that she receives daily progress reports from the state department and aims to confirm the school reopening date by November 27. The closure remains in effect until all safety issues are fully resolved and verified. This incident has also triggered scrutiny in neighboring jurisdictions, with Alexandria City Public Schools recently placing dozens of employees on administrative leave for failing to complete similar secondary background checks.