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Virgin River star Stewart McLean's remains found after police suspect murder

Crime News

Virgin River star Stewart McLean's remains found after police suspect murder
Homicide InvestigationDiscovery Of RemainsCatholic Church Complaint
📆5/23/2026 3:34 AM
📰DailyMail
17 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 27% · Publisher: 68%

The article discusses the discovery of Stewart McLean, a Virgin River star, in Lions Bay, British Columbia, Canada on Friday. The remains were found after the police had classified his disappearance as a homicide and had worked closely with IHIT and Integrated Forensic Identification Service. McLean's sister confirmed her brother's loss in a post on social media.

Virgin River star Stewart McLean's remains were found Friday, after police classified his disappearance as a homicide following the discovery of new evidence. Last seen on May 15 at his home, he was reported missing on May 18.

Squamish RCMP implemented an investigation and transitioned the case to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). McLean's sister confirmed the loss of her brother in a heartbreaking post. Authorities are now searching for McLean and inviting any information related to the investigation to call the IHIT information line

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DailyMail /  🏆 86. in US

Homicide Investigation Discovery Of Remains Catholic Church Complaint Actor 'Stew' Mclean Squamish RCMP Image Search Results

 

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