Virgin River Renewed for Season 9, Becoming Netflix's Longest-Running Original Series

Netflix has renewed Virgin River for season 9, making the romantic drama the longest-running original series on the streamer by total number of seasons.

Netflix has officially renewed its drama series Virgin River for season 9, a move that makes the show the longest-running TV series in the streamer's history by total number of seasons. The announcement arrives in a year when Netflix has enjoyed strong results with both new hits and returning favorites. Virgin River's long run is especially notable because multi-season survival on Netflix is far from guaranteed.

Netflix has canceled many series after a single season, and even shows that were already renewed for season 2, such as The Society and Inside Job, were later canceled. That history makes the longevity of Virgin River stand out. The romantic drama, which stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, has now made clear TV history on the platform.

Also read Virgin River Renewed for Season 9, Marking Longest-Running Netflix Scripted Drama

Virgin River Sets Netflix Record With Season 9 Renewal

Netflix has officially announced that Virgin River will return for season 9, which places it ahead of every other original series on the streaming service in total seasons. At the time of writing, the closest competitors are the Spanish thriller Elite and the animated comedy Big Mouth, and both reached season 8 before ending.

Virgin River aired season 7 earlier in 2026, in March, and season 8 is still scheduled to premiere in 2027. The renewal for season 9 signals that Netflix remains confident in the romantic series even after several years on the air. The timing gives viewers a clear sense of how the show's schedule is expected to continue.

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Why Virgin River Has Lasted So Long on Netflix

Virgin River's longevity is rooted in its status as a cozy drama that fits neatly into Netflix's comfort-watch category. Its story focuses on romance, personal growth, and hope, offering viewers an easy way to unwind while following the characters through each season.

Alexandra Breckenridge plays Mel, a nurse practitioner and midwife who leaves Los Angeles after a series of tragic losses, including her baby and her husband, and finds a new home in the quiet town of Virgin River. Martin Henderson plays Jack, a bar owner, and the chemistry between the two leads is central to the show's appeal. Viewers return year after year to see how their relationship develops.

The series is based on a book series of the same name by author Robyn Carr, who has published 22 entries in the franchise from 2007 to 2020. Carr is also the author behind the Sullivan's Crossing novels, and the television adaptation of that work has been renewed for season 5 on The CW nationwide. The strength of this source material helps explain why Virgin River has been able to build such a large and lasting run.

Virgin River also holds a high 81% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, which supports its reputation beyond its loyal audience. That combination of critical approval and steady viewer interest has helped the show establish itself as a durable Netflix title.

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Black Mirror Could Challenge the Netflix Record Next

Black Mirror, which has been renewed for season 8, is presented as the series most likely to eventually surpass Virgin River on Netflix. The sci-fi anthology is known for using technology in unsettling ways across standalone episodes that feature major stars, and it has reached a strong cultural impact.

The anthology format is a key reason Black Mirror could continue for many seasons. There are endless concepts to adapt as technology evolves, especially in the age of AI, and the show can draw on new real-world events without relying on a single continuing storyline or cast.

Virgin River faces possible limits, including the eventual exhaustion of its source material and the question of whether actors will commit to another decade of the show. Black Mirror, by contrast, has a revolving door of stars. For now, Virgin River holds the record, but its challengers are already in place.