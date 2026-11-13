‘Virgin River’ Renewed for Netflix-Record Ninth Season

Congrats to Mel and Jack.

for a ninth season, making it the longest-running original scripted drama series . The streamer also says the series has passed the half-billion views mark.will return as showrunner and executive producer for the 10-episode ninth season.

“We’re all so grateful for our partnership with Netflix and incredibly proud to be a part of their legacy,” Smith said in a statement. “In a world that can sometimes feel increasingly disconnected, there’s something meaningful about having a place people want to return to.

Also read ‘Virgin River’ Reviewed For Season 9 By Netflix

I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and continue to grow, and deeply grateful to the cast, crew, writers, and fans who have made'Heartland' Review: Jessica Chastain Does Sturdy Work as a Hard-Edged Former Country Music Star Saddled With a Thriller in Name Onlyexecutive producers include Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith, Jackson Sinder, Mary Page Keller, Thomas Ian Griffith, Norman Buckley, Ian Hay, Sue Tenney, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry and Robyn Carr.have become a place that feels like coming home, for viewers around the world,” Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of scripted series for the U.S. and Canada, said.

“Reaching Season 9 as our longest-running original scripted series, with over half a billion views, is a milestone that speaks to how deeply fans continue to love being a part of this community. Patrick Sean Smith and the entire team have done a beautiful job in keeping fans engaged in this world, and we can’t wait to invite fans back for more.

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” “I’m incredibly proud of our show and couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to continue into Season 9! ” female lead Alexandra Breckenridge said.

“Everyone on our production works so hard to make the world ofafter all these years and I’m delighted to get to play the role of Jack for the ninth straight season! ” male lead Martin Henderson said.

“It means the world to me that fans connect with the work we do in such a profound and passionate way—we wouldn’t be here without them all so, THANK YOU….as long as you guys want it we’ll keep making it to the best of our ability! ”centers around nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe’s move to the remote California town of Virgin River.

Yearning for a fresh start, Monroe discovered that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected and that she had to learn to heal herself before she could truly make Virgin River her home. The series is based on the New York Times bestseller and beloved Harlequin book series written by author Robyn Carr. The Virgin River collection features more than 20 books, and together they have sold more than 13 million copies.

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