Virgin River Actor Stewart McLean Found Dead Amid Disappearance

Stewart "Stew" McLean, a Virgin River actor, was found dead in Lions Bay, British Columbia, Canada, and a weeklong search for him was conducted as he had reported missing. The death is suspected to be a homicide, and his acting career will be mourned by his friends, colleagues, and fans.

Stewart "Stew" McLean, a Virgin River actor known for his role, was found dead on May 22, 2026, in Lions Bay, British Columbia, Canada . His body was discovered after a weeklong search initiated from his reported missing from his home.

McLean's death is suspected to be a homicide, as Canadian authorities believe it was caused by foul play. The actor, who was meticulous and knew not to miss anything, was last seen on May 15 at his home in Squamish, British Columbia.

As a result of his acting career, McLean became fast friends with his coach, Seymour. Many people were saddened by his death as he was a genuinely good person who would not have missed any appointment or activity ever





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Virgin River Actor Canada Disappearance Homicide

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