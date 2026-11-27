Teams across Europe are monitoring the defender’s contract situation at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk has entered the last year of his Liverpool contract. | NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images AC Milan have reportedly approached Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk about a potential transfer next summer, with speculation fueled by Fabio Cannavaro’s recent comments.

Van Dijk has entered the final year of his contract with the Reds, and teams across Europe will be monitoring the Dutchman’s situation on Merseyside, given that he could be scooped up on a free transfer at the end of the season.have discovered an outstanding young partner for the veteran. Jérémy Jacquet has enjoyed an excellent start to his time with the club, having officially arrived in the summer after the Reds struck a £60 million deal with Rennes in January.

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Van Dijk has been in a similar situation before, with Liverpool inexplicably allowing his, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s and Mohamed Salah’s, contracts to run down during their title-winning 2024–25 campaign. While Alexander-Arnold moved on, Van Dijk and Salah both extended, with the former penning a new two-year deal in April 2025. All parties appear rather relaxed this time around, but there is scope for the modern-day Liverpool legend to be smitten by proposals from overseas.