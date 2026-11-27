Gayle King's son-in-law Virgil Miller dies at 45 after cancer battle. CBS Mornings confirms King leaves immediately, returning December 7 to care for grandchildren.

CBS Mornings host Gayle King will return to television on December 7 following the death of her son-in-law, Virgil Miller. Miller, a 45-year-old political strategist, passed away on November 27 during the Thanksgiving holiday after a courageous battle with cancer. His passing marks a profound loss for the broadcasting personality and her family, who have requested privacy during this period of mourning.

CBS Mornings Internal Memo Details

CBS Mornings Executive Producer Jon Tower announced the tragic news to staff via an internal memo on Friday, November 27. The memo, obtained by People magazine, addressed the Mornings Family with the statement, I am sorry to be delivering this sad news. Tower confirmed that Miller died over the Thanksgiving holiday, noting that the network is respecting the family and giving them privacy as they navigate this difficult time.

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Tower emphasized that Miller engaged in a courageous battle with cancer, a struggle that ultimately claimed his life. The executive producer directed the staff to keep their thoughts with King's daughter, Kirby Bumpus, and their two beautiful children. This internal communication served as the official confirmation of Miller's death to the broader production team and viewers.

Family Members and Survivors

Virgil Miller is survived by his wife, Kirby Bumpus, who is 40 years old, and their two young children. Their son, Luca, is five years old, and their daughter, Grayson, is two years old. Gayle King, who is 71 years old, is Miller's mother-in-law and a central figure in his family life. King shares her children, Kirby and Will Bumpus, with her ex-husband, William Bumpus, whom she divorced in 1993.

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King has frequently been pictured with Miller on her hit television show, highlighting his integration into her public and private life. The family's close bond was evident in past media appearances and interviews. Miller's death leaves a significant void for King, who must now focus entirely on supporting her daughter and raising her grandchildren.

Wedding History and Oprah Winfrey Connection

Bumpus and Miller married in December 2020 at her godmother Oprah Winfrey's multi-million dollar estate in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, California. The couple got engaged in February 2019, and the wedding ceremony was officiated by Kirby's brother, Will Bumpus, who is 39 years old. The event was attended by Oprah's partner, Steadman Graham, and was captured by photographer Joe Pugliese.

King told Oprah Magazine that having her brother officiate felt meant to be, as nobody knows Kirby the way he does. She described the socially distanced ceremony, which occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, as absolutely perfect despite not being the wedding they originally planned. The intimate gathering took place under strict pandemic protocols, ensuring the safety of all attendees.

Professional Background and Career

Virgil Miller was a Florida-born political strategist and a graduate of Florida A&M University. He served for nearly 13 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he worked as the Chief of Staff for Representative Cedric L. Richmond. His professional life remained largely out of the spotlight, allowing him to maintain a private demeanor despite his family's fame.

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Despite his political career, Miller joined King and other family members on a 2023 episode of Celebrity Family Feud. This appearance provided viewers with a glimpse into his personality and his relationship with his wife and mother-in-law. His contributions to public service and his dedication to his family were hallmarks of his 45-year life.

Return Date and Next Steps

Gayle King will take a step away from CBS Mornings immediately to grieve and help with family matters. Jon Tower stated that King will return the week of December 7, after private arrangements have been made. This timeline allows King the necessary time to support her daughter and grandchildren in their initial days of bereavement.

King's daughter, Kirby Bumpus, has a distinguished career of her own, having worked alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House. Bumpus holds a master's in public health from Columbia University and served as head of social impact and inclusion at Sweetgreen from 2018 to 2023. The family is now focusing on healing and honoring Miller's memory.