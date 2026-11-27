A Turkish-language X thread imagines Elon Musk starting over with $1,000 and argues that access to investors matters more than the money itself.

Key Points

A Turkish-language X post by Eren Caner asks what Elon Musk would do if he lost everything and had to start over with $1,000.

The author argues that investors have plenty of money, and the scarce resource is the person trusted to grow it.

The post is personal opinion without data, so its claims about Musk and funding are unverified.

A Hypothetical on Musk, Money and Starting Over With $1,000

A Turkish-language post on X by user Eren Caner poses a hypothetical: what would Elon Musk do if he lost everything and had to start again with only $1,000? The thread mocks the typical answers from social media motivation accounts, such as waking up at 5 a.m., reselling secondhand goods, or having an AI tool write code for 18 hours a day.

The author recalls that Musk, at 17, arrived in Montreal with roughly 2,500 Canadian dollars, a bag of books and a bag of clothes. The thread then shifts to a joke that, if civilization has not fully collapsed, Musk would simply ask people for money. The message is cut off just as it makes its request for one dollar, so the full punchline is not available.

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The central argument concerns capital. According to the post, the largest investment tables are not short of money; what is scarce is the person believed capable of growing it. The author cites Paul Graham's view that money in Silicon Valley is always cheap, but the excerpt does not finish his point. The post contrasts an unknown developer going door to door for $100,000 in funding with an established name who can secure backing without a single presentation.

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The thread closes by asking whether a young person starting with $1,000 and no professional network still has a realistic chance to sit at that table in the age of AI and crypto. The question is rhetorical. The post offers no data, examples or answer beyond the question itself.