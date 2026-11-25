Trail camera footage captured by Larry Poole in Buffalo County, Wisconsin, shows a male deer confronting and flipping a bobcat that threatened its female companion. The video highlights the buck's aggressive defense as it chases the predator away from the doe.

A dramatic wildlife confrontation captured on trail camera has gone viral, showcasing the fierce protective instincts of a male deer in the Wisconsin wilderness. The incident occurred in Buffalo County, where nature enthusiast Larry Poole set up equipment to monitor local animal activity.

Poole shared the footage, which reveals a tense standoff between a large buck and a bobcat that had wandered onto the property. The bobcat appeared to be stalking a female deer, or doe, that was also present on the trail near the camera's location. At first, the two animals briefly face off, creating a moment of high tension as they assess each other's movements.

Also read Viral gnocchi shop shows NYC small biz dreams are alive and well: ‘World of opportunity’

Buck Lances At Bobcat To Protect Doe

The buck slowly approaches the predator, clearly signaling that it will not allow the wild cat to get any closer to the doe. Suddenly, the buck lunges forward with significant force, using its antlers to strike the bobcat directly. The impact sends the bobcat flipping through the air in a spectacular display of defensive power. Poole told a local news outlet that the buck got eye-to-eye with the bobcat, had a standoff, and then rushed the predator.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He described the buck as flipping the animal up in the air and then chasing it off the premises entirely. The footage then shows the bobcat recovering quickly and running away as the buck continues to pursue it. This behavior is notable because bobcats are known to hunt deer, especially fawns or smaller adults.

However, in this specific instance, the buck made it clear he was not going to let the bobcat turn his mate into its next meal. The video provides a rare glimpse into the defensive strategies of male deer when their herd members are threatened. Wildlife experts note that such interactions are not common but serve as a powerful reminder of wild animal dynamics.

Viral Clip Highlights Citizen Science Value

The clip has been widely shared on social media, drawing praise for its clarity and the dramatic nature of the event. Poole's footage has become a prime example of how citizen scientists contribute to our understanding of local ecosystems. Buffalo County remains a popular spot for trail camera enthusiasts due to its abundant wildlife populations. The incident underscores the unpredictable and often violent nature of survival in the wild.

Viewers have reacted with amazement to the speed and power displayed by the buck in the video. The footage serves as a vivid illustration of the balance between predator and prey in natural habitats. While bobcats are formidable hunters, this event highlights the formidable defenses of mature male deer. The video continues to circulate online, offering a thrilling look at wildlife behavior captured by chance.