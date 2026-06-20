Viral videos of World Cup tourists experiencing American classics

Viral videos are popping up daily of international fans who are traveling to the United States for the FIFA World Cup and we're compiling a list of our favorites.

until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Inland Harris County, Galveston Island, San Jacinto County, Colorado County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Brazoria County, Polk County, Walker County, Houston County, Inland Jackson County, Washington County, Inland Matagorda County, Inland Galveston County, Chambers County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Waller County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Brazos CountyMany are posting videos of their first time encountering American experiences and stores.

The world's biggest soccer tournament has officially turned the United States into a giant cultural exchange program. As thousands of international fans travel across the country for FIFA World Cup matches, many are documenting their first encounters with uniquely American experiences — from massive Buc-ee's stores and Texas barbecue to mechanical bulls and Walmart. The result? A steady stream of viral videos showing visitors experiencing parts of American culture that many locals barely think twice about.

For Texans, Whataburger is like a holy-grail. For one Japanese visitor, it was a brand-new experience. The fan documented his first-ever trip to the iconic Texas burger chain, giving viewers an international perspective on a fast-food institution many Texans have loved for decades. One Japanese visitor took a trip to Fort Worth and appeared genuinely amazed by the city's western charm.

From cowboy hats to historic streets, the city looked like something straight out of a Hollywood western. Every Texan thinks their barbecue is world-class. One Japanese traveler decided to find out for himself and judging by the reaction, Texas pitmasters can take the compliment. Texas Roadhouse has become one of America's most recognizable casual dining chains, but it's not exactly common overseas.

An Irish fan's first visit included plenty of amazement, confusion and appreciation for the very American dining experience. At some point, every visitor to Texas has to answer one question: "Are you getting on the mechanical bull?

" One Japanese fan bravely accepted the challenge. It doesn't take much for soccer fans to create an atmosphere. One video shows European supporters transforming an American sports bar into a full-blown international celebration, complete with chants, singing and enough energy to make you think a championship was on the line. Few songs unite people like John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads.

" A group of Scottish supporters proved exactly that while belting out every word alongside fellow fans. Americans often joke about Walmart. International visitors? It was like a tourist attraction.

Several World Cup travelers have posted videos wandering the aisles in amazement at the store's size, selection and sheer amount of stuff. We're beginning to think Walmart may be the unofficial World Cup attraction nobody expected. Another European traveler documented the experience, marveling at products and store layouts that Americans see every day. One group of European visitors went viral after expressing genuine excitement over what Americans would probably consider a completely ordinary train ride.

A Dallas-Fort Worth area bar became an instant gathering spot for British supporters, creating the kind of atmosphere usually seen at pubs back home. Boston has seen plenty of celebrations over the years. Add Scottish soccer fans to the list. One viral video captures supporters filling the streets with songs and festivities.

The Fort Worth Stockyards may have found some unexpected new ambassadors. A group of Dutch supporters embraced the Texas experience with enthusiasm, proving cowboy culture translates surprisingly well. Americans visit Bass Pro Shops to buy fishing gear. International visitors visit Bass Pro Shops because they genuinely cannot believe Bass Pro Shops exists.

One group of Norwegian fans toured the outdoor retail giant like it was a theme park. Few fast-food chains generate as much loyalty as Chick-fil-A. A British visitor finally discovered why Americans wait in those famously long drive-thru lines. A group of Japanese visitors also documented their first experience inside Walmart, joining the growing list of tourists who seem genuinely captivated by America's biggest big-box store. You can explain Buc-ee's.

You can show photos of Buc-ee's. But nothing really prepares someone for Buc-ee's. A South African traveler's reaction captures what many first-time visitors experience when they walk into the Texas roadside behemoth for the first time. Part of the fun is seeing everyday American experiences through fresh eyes.

Things many Americans barely notice anymore — giant convenience stores, sprawling supermarkets, massive restaurant portions, country music singalongs and cowboy culture — can feel completely new to visitors from around the world. And with the World Cup bringing fans from dozens of countries together, expect plenty more first-time reactions, culture shocks and wholesome moments in the weeks ahead.





FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

These American women are making history as referees at the men’s World CupTori Penso, Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt became the first all-American, all-women officiating crew at the men’s World Cup.

Read more »

TSA sounds alarm after World Cup fans pack their bags with American stapleThe TSA cautions international World Cup fans not to pack ranch dressing in their carry-on bags, citing the 3.4-ounce liquid rule as fans try to fly home with the condiment.

Read more »

'Summer of '94': How the last World Cup on American soil changed US soccer foreverThe documentary chronicles how soccer became a major sport in the U.S. during its first World Cup.

Read more »

Fans Turn North American Cities into Global Celebration Hubs During 2026 World CupFrom Seattle to Guadalajara, Canadian, Mexican and U.S. fans gather in vibrant colours, flags and local traditions, turning stadiums and public squares into a unified festival that showcases the cultural unity and excitement sparked by the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Read more »