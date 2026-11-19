Jtwyne Abrams described the exchange as a life-changing moment. Video captured Officer Ficzko asking Abrams if he was OK and offering support.

A chance encounter between an Abington Township police officer and a 21-year-old content creator struggling with anxiety has drawn widespread attention after video of their conversation went viral.

Jtwyne Abrams went to a secluded, dimly lit parking spot in Jenkintown early Saturday morning to vent on video.

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"I happened to see a gentleman sitting up against a light pole at the pavilion shopping center, which was a little odd for that time of morning and the temperatures, so I decided to stop by and check on him," Ficzko said. Abrams described the exchange as a life-changing moment. Video captured Ficzko asking Abrams if he was OK and offering support.

"He actually allowed me to say what's on my chest. He was genuinely concerned. So it just hit different because there's not a lot of people who does that and he didn't have to do it," Abrams said. Ficzko, a 17-year veteran of the force, said officers receive yearly training to respond to mental health crises.

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"If there is anything I can help you out with, I'm more than willing. I got you," Ficzko said in the video.

"I hear you on the anxiety. It's real.

""I just wanted him to know I was there to talk to him even if he just wanted to have a conversation. Sometimes that's all people need," he said. Since the video went viral, Abrams said he has heard from others who connected with the interaction and its message.

"There's been a lot of messages where people resonated towards that video, and they told me this saved them in a way," Abrams said. Ficzko said he hopes Abrams continues using his platform to help others.

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"I think that's great. I hope he continues what he's doing and maybe he can help someone out the same way he believes I helped him out," Ficzko said.