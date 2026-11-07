Viral Video Reveals Shocking Experiences of Waking Up from Surgery

A personal essay explores the anxiety of general anesthesia and the unsettling phenomenon of discovering unexpected changes to one's body upon waking from surgery, sparking a viral conversation with millions of views and thousands of comments.

I'm a Costa Rican-American writer covering all the impolite dinner party topics — religion, politics, witches, identity, Da Pope, and the internet. I had cancer in high school, so I was no stranger to being poked and prodded with needles.

I didn't love it, but it was fine. One thing thatgive me a little scare, however, was surgery. I really, really hated the idea of being put under. I'm too nosy for that.

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I need to know what's happening while everyone's talking about me while I'm asleep. And the experience of waking up to find something about my body was fundamentally different really,, clarifying that one of her nurses told her that she sweated so much from the warming blankets that it soaked her ponytail. Side note — after reading through the comments, it seems like some nurses will wash patients' hair if they get things like blood or vomit in it.

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Also, tamponsin case they have to insert a catheter, so sometimes they will take them out without telling the patients. went extremely viral, garnering over 22 million views and over 25,000 comments full of people sharing their own stories about times they woke up from surgery to find out that something unexpected had happened.