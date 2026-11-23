A video showing New York Democratic Assemblyman Jordan J.G. Wright rolling his eyes during a press conference with Zohran Mamdani has led to widespread online speculation and lizard people conspiracy theories.

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Wright making an unusual eye movement while standing behind Zohran Mamdani during a press conference has sparked wild "lizard people" conspiracy theories online. A Democratic New York City assemblyman addressed bizarre"lizard people" conspiracy theories after a viral video appeared to show his eyes rolling backward while standing behind Jordan J.G. Wright was spotted during a press conference behind Mamdani on Friday, when the city announced plans to eventually shut down Rikers Island.

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As Mamdani spoke, Wright appeared to flash a slight grin before blinking and rolling his eyes in a circular motion toward the back of his head, prompting a wave of bizarre speculation online. A New York City assemblyman is addressing bizarre speculation about his humanity after an unusual eye movement behind Mayor Zohran Mamdani went viral.

He added that his work as an assemblyman speaks to his human character, pointing to a project he championed in Harlem that serves as the city's first community-based center dedicated to climate action. The five-story hub provides residents with environmental education and advocacy.

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"Obviously I’m a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation like the $4 million for the WE ACT environmental justice center in Harlem," he said. "I can’t speak to any reptiles or aliens. ""This is how lizards blink… I am pretty sure there is full-blown ‘Men in Black’ aliens walking among us disguised as human beings, and they are hiding in plain sight," one social media user said, according to the Post.

Jordan Wright says he is human after a viral video from Zohran Mamdani’s Rikers Island press conference sparked a bizarre reptilian conspiracy. Another X user suggested the clip showed that aliens were becoming increasingly brazen about revealing themselves to the public.

"The ‘reptile’ is standing right behind Mamdani, as he announces a full scale-release of dangerous prisoners from NYC jails," the X user said. "The aliens are not even bothering to hide themselves anymore. They intend to create so much chaos on Earth, that we will be unable to defend ourselves," the user added. MAMDANI IGNITES ONLINE FIRESTORM AFTER MOURNING DEATH OF INMATE CHARGED IN GRISLY MURDER: 'WTF ARE WE DOING?

' New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks with inmates on Rikers Island on July 15, 2026, in New York. Mamdani announced plans to close Rikers Island by 2032 and move remaining detainees to four smaller borough-based jails. Wright, the son of former Assemblyman Keith L.T. Wright and grandson of former New York Supreme Court Judge Bruce Wright, represents New York's 70th Assembly District in Harlem.

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Conrad Blackburn in the Democratic primary in June. His legislative priorities include affordable housing, health care access and public safety, according to his profile. A lifelong New Yorker and Central Harlem resident, Wright graduated from Syracuse University in 2017 with a degree in psychology.

Wright stood behind Mamdani on Friday as the mayor announced plans to cut New York City's jail population by 2,500 inmates over the next five years andThe remaining inmates, estimated at 4,100 detainees, will be moved to four new, smaller borough-based jails opening in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.