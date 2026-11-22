Protesters marched through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport demanding the removal of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a viral cellphone video captured masked federal agents detaining a woman on a crowded jet bridge.

ICE has released a statement on its view of what occurred at SEA on Saturday after viral video showed masked agents arresting a passenger on the bridge of a flight headed to Los Angeles.

FOX 13 Seattle reporter Sam Campbell has the latest. Protesters rallied at Sea-Tac Airport after viral video showed masked ICE agents detaining a woman on a crowded jet bridge. State leaders condemned the operation, while ICE claimed agents were making a targeted arrest and passengers obstructed them. after a viral cellphone video captured masked federal agents detaining a woman on a crowded jet bridge.

Also read Video shows ICE agents smashing car windows, pepper-spraying protesters during arrest in Santa Clarita

The enforcement action occurred around 8 a.m. as passengers were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles. The incident drew swift condemnation from state and local officials, while federal authorities defended their agents' actions and accused travelers of obstructing the operation.recorded by bystanders shows masked federal agents pulling on a woman in an effort to remove her from the jet bridge.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying agents were taking her father as nearby passengers rushed to ask for her name. The Port of Seattle, which oversees the airport, stated it was not notified of the law enforcement operation in advance and described the scene on the jet bridge as "distressing.

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" The lack of prior notice has prompted questions regarding airport security protocols and how federal agents accessed the boarding area of a commercial aircraft without the airport authority's knowledge. Gov. Bob Ferguson condemned the incident, saying, "ICE is completely and totally out of control. Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities.

Today’s actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are just the latest example of ICE’s deeply un-American tactics. I’ll have more to say this afternoon.

" U.S. Rep. Emily Randall echoed his criticism, calling the operation "state-sanctioned terror and violence.

" Randall vowed to hold the Trump administration accountable for its immigration enforcement policies. The Port of Seattle has released a statement on an incident that occurred Saturday morning involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and two passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Addressing the level of force seen in the footage, ICE accused travelers of escalating the encounter and committing a federal felony by obstructing an arrest. According to the agency, a female passenger threw hot coffee at officers.

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ICE stated agents arrested the woman, alleging she had overstayed a visa and would face charges for assaulting an officer. However, witnesses recorded on the video disputed the agency's account in real time, stating the woman did not throw her coffee. As of publication, ICE has not released body-worn camera footage or additional evidence to substantiate its claims regarding the crowd's actions.

While Department of Homeland Security leadership has stated enforcement efforts prioritize violent criminals, no criminal records have been presented for either individual detained on the jet bridge. Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Sam Campbell and previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle. Sam searched court databases for information the passengers who were arrested, and reached out to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.