Viral Spurs supporter may have had run-in with fan involved in Jalen Brunson vulgar incident

Jalen Brunson might not have been the only person who dealt with the vitriol of a Spurs fan.

viral female Spurs fansBut a woman, who goes by @bluebeari3 or Blue, posted a video on X showing a man possibly involved in the Brunson incident insulting her at a previous Spurs game.

She alleges he “harassed and assaulted me and my friend. ” New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has words with a San Antonio Spurs fan at the end of NBA Finals Game 1. It’s unclear when the alleged incident between Blue and the male fan occurred. In the video she posted, a man is seen leaning over a railing and talking to Blue and another woman with her.

As Blue shifted to bring the man into view, he turned his attention to her and told her that “it’s absolutely disgraceful that you sit like that” and gestured with his finger toward her. Blue asked the man not to touch her, and then he proceeded to tell her, “Everyone in the stadium agrees. ” approached her and her friend and started “calling us names, cursing at us.

” She also alleges that he was trying to get her attention, but she ignored him.

“So this past game security escorted us to our seats because of last time and they were told to stay away from us. The guy literally PUT HIS HANDS ON ME but was STILL allowed to stay at the game even though it’s against the code of conduct,”Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Blue is one of the OnlyFans models, along with a woman who goes by Julie J. Swan, who has become an internet sensation after being spotted behind the Spurs bench during the Western Conference finals.

The NBA is investigating a man and one other person as the ones allegedly involved in the Brunson incident, and not a woman whom the internet speculated was a possible offender, according to The Post’s Stefan Bondy.





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