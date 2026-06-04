Viral Spurs Fans Who Defied Dress Code Return for NBA Finals, Earn Apology from Charles Barkley

Two San Antonio Spurs fans who went viral for wearing stylish outfits instead of team shirts during the Western Conference finals have returned for the NBA Finals. They met Charles Barkley, who apologized for past derogatory comments about San Antonio women.

Two San Antonio Spurs fans who became internet sensations after appearing on national broadcasts without their team t-shirts have made a triumphant return to the NBA Finals.

The women, known by their X handles @juliejswan and @bluebeari3, were spotted behind the Spurs bench during Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 3, 2026. Their presence immediately drew attention, just as it did during the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when they were first seen on camera wearing stylish outfits instead of the customary yellow Spurs shirts.

During the Western Conference finals, a fan on X expressed frustration, writing, 'Can someone tell those chicks to wear their shirts! You know who you are.

' The viral moment sparked a wave of online commentary, with some criticizing their fashion choices and others defending their right to dress as they please. The pair, however, remained unfazed and continued to attend games in their own unique style. Their notoriety reached new heights when they were photographed alongside NBA legend Charles Barkley, who was in San Antonio for ESPN's Finals coverage.

In a now-viral image, the two fans posed with Barkley, who reportedly said, 'He said he takes back what he said about San Antonio women,' according to @bluebeari3's X post. This was a reference to Barkley's controversial remarks in 2014, when he claimed that San Antonio is home to 'some big ol' women' and made other derogatory comments about the city's female population over the years.

The apology marked a significant moment for the fans, who had been the subject of both praise and criticism since their initial appearance. The Spurs themselves have been on an incredible playoff run, winning 12 straight games and seven consecutive road games by double digits. Their dominance has captivated the basketball world, and the presence of these viral fans adds a layer of off-court intrigue to the Finals narrative.

The two women have become symbols of individuality and defiance against the pressure to conform to fan expectations. Their outfits, often composed of form-fitting dresses and stylish separates, stand out sharply against the sea of matching team apparel. One fan at the game noted, 'It's refreshing to see people being themselves. They're not hurting anyone, and they clearly support the team.

' Indeed, the pair have been seen cheering enthusiastically during critical moments, displaying genuine passion for the game. Their story has resonated with many, particularly women who appreciate the message that one can be both a serious fan and true to personal style. Social media reaction has been mixed, with some fans calling for them to embrace the team spirit by wearing official gear, while others defend their right to dress as they wish.

The debate raises questions about fan culture and the expectations placed on attendees at major sporting events. Nonetheless, the two women have handled the attention with grace, rarely engaging directly with critics. Their meeting with Barkley was a highlight, as it symbolized a turning point in the narrative surrounding them. Barkley's apology, even if humorous, was seen by many as a vindication for the fans.

As the Finals progress, all eyes will be on both the Spurs and the two women who have become unlikely celebrities. Their presence at future games is almost certain, as they have become integral to the Finals atmosphere in San Antonio. Whether they will continue to defy the dress code or eventually succumb to the pressure remains to be seen, but for now, they are enjoying their moment in the spotlight.

The Spurs organization has not commented on the matter, but the players have expressed support for all fans, regardless of attire. The story of @juliejswan and @bluebeari3 is a reminder that sports events are not just about the game, but also about the diverse characters that make them memorable. Their viral journey from the Western Conference finals to the NBA Finals has captured the imagination of fans across the country.

With each appearance, they add a new chapter to their unlikely saga. As the Finals continue, the duo will likely remain a topic of conversation, both on and off the court





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