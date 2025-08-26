Viral Parenting Video Highlights the Dangers of 'Weaponized Incompetence'

A mother's video about teaching her son responsibility goes viral, sparking conversations about 'weaponized incompetence' and healthy communication in parenting.

Shelbie Huffman, a mother of three, never expected her video about teaching her son Calvin about responsibility to go viral. With over nine million views, the clip captures a real and relatable parenting moment that resonates with many. In the video, Shelbie confronts Calvin about what she calls 'weaponized incompetence', a term she uses to describe the strategy of feigning inability to perform tasks in order to avoid responsibility.

She emphasizes to Calvin that he is capable of doing things for himself, like washing his cereal bowl, and that trying to avoid these chores is not helpful in the long run. \This topic hits close to home for Shelbie. As she explains, she's personally experienced both the harm and the turmoil that weaponized incompetence can bring, both as someone who has exhibited it and as someone who has been on the receiving end. She's determined to break the cycle with Calvin, hoping to raise him to be a secure and authentic man who takes pride in his abilities. Shelbie acknowledges that raising children is a challenging journey, and she's open about the struggles she faces. When parenting gets tough, she uses coping mechanisms like conscious breathing and talking herself through difficult moments. \Shelbie's viral video prompted a wave of conversations about parenting styles and communication. She emphasizes that open and honest dialogue is crucial, both when guiding children and when allowing them space to express themselves. Her message is clear: child-rearing should involve fostering responsibility, awareness of communication patterns, and ultimately, learning from one another





