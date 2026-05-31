Viral Math Puzzle Stumps Social Media Users Over Order of Operations

A simple arithmetic equation 8 + 2 x 5 ÷ 8 has gone viral, causing debate as users struggle to apply the correct order of operations, PEMDAS, with many arriving at incorrect answers like 6.25 before the correct solution of 9.25.

A seemingly simple arithmetic equation has sparked widespread debate across social media platforms, challenging adults to recall the fundamental principles of mathematics they learned in grade school.

The viral puzzle, initially posted by the X account BreaktheSilos, presents the expression 8 + 2 x 5 ÷ 8 and invites users to solve it quickly. The post's call to action, "Let's solve this!?

" has prompted thousands of comments, with guesses ranging from 10 and 8.8 to 9.25 and 6.25. This divergence in answers underscores a common point of confusion regarding the order of operations, a cornerstone of mathematical problem-solving. The key to resolving this equation lies in the proper application of PEMDAS, an acronym that stands for Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication, Division, Addition, and Subtraction. This hierarchy dictates the sequence in which operations must be performed to arrive at the correct result.

The viral equation contains no parentheses or exponents, so the first step is multiplication. Multiplying 2 by 5 yields 10. The expression then simplifies to 8 + 10 ÷ 8. The next priority, according to PEMDAS, is division.

Dividing 10 by 8 gives 1.25, transforming the problem into a straightforward addition: 8 + 1.25. The final calculation results in 9.25, which is the correct answer. Many who arrived at alternative answers, such as 6.25, inadvertently solved the equation strictly from left to right, ignoring the established order of operations. Starting with 8 + 2 equals 10, then multiplying by 5 to get 50, and finally dividing by 8 produces 6.25.

This method, though intuitive, is mathematically incorrect for expressions without explicit grouping symbols. The confusion highlights how easily foundational skills can fade over time, especially when not regularly practiced. For those who missed the correct answer, it serves as a refreshing reminder of the importance of PEMDAS. The puzzle's popularity suggests a broad public interest in testing and revisiting basic academic competencies, often driven by engaging social media content that turns learning into a communal challenge





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Math Puzzle PEMDAS Order Of Operations Viral Equation Social Media Arithmetic 8 + 2 X 5 ÷ 8

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