Viral Jeffrey Epstein lookalike announces run for Palm Beach mayor, promises free Botox and bagels

Florida man Peter Simel, who's known as 'Palm Beach Pete,' says his potential mayoral campaign includes free Botox, imported NYC water for bagels and convertible use for residents.

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A viral internet lookalike, free Botox and imported New York bagel water are not usually the ingredients of a mayoral campaign.man who went viral earlier this year as"Palm Beach Pete" over his uncanny resemblance to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, says he is now"seriously considering" a run for mayor of Palm Beach — with a platform centered around"living your best life.

""We’re seriously considering, and it’s a movement," Simel said. "We want to make Palm Beach really cool and great. "Peter Simel, known online as"Palm Beach Pete," wears a"Palm Beach Pete for Mayor 2028" hat in a social media post announcing his plans to consider a run for Palm Beach mayor.

Simel’s internet fame exploded almost overnight after a video of him driving a convertible along Interstate 95 in South Florida spread online earlier this year, with stunned social media users insisting the silver-haired driver looked eerily similar to In the now-viral clip, a person filming Simel can be heard shouting,"Epstein’s alive! Epstein’s alive!

" "My name is Peter, and I am now 'Palm Beach Pete' on the internet," Simel told Fox News Digital. "About two months ago, I was driving down I-95 and someone videoed me and said ‘Epstein’s alive. ’"Peter Simel, known online as"Palm Beach Pete," poses with sheriff’s deputies during a night out after gaining viral fame over his resemblance to Jeffrey Epstein. The Palm Beach resident said the attention snowballed almost immediately.

"We had 200,000 followers in less than two days, and I got deplatformed," he said. "This whole thing occurred, and it has a mind of its own, the internet. "'MEMBERS ONLY: PALM BEACH' STAR SLAMS ‘NASTY’ RUMORS THAT SHE'S BEING KICKED OUT OF MAR-A-LAGO"I’m still realizing how big it is," Simel said of his viral fame.

"I guess the best litmus test is when people come up to me in the street , ‘Palm Beach Pete, we love you, you’re the GOAT, you’re a legend. ’" Now, Simel appears to be transforming that momentum into a campaign-like movement complete with merchandise, slogans and a series of playful policy proposals.

‘MEMBERS ONLY’ STAR FIRES BACK AT PALM BEACH CRITICS, SAYS THEY’RE ‘EXACTLY THE PEOPLE’ THE SHOW EXPOSES Jeffrey Epstein look-alike Peter Simel, known as"Palm Beach Pete," addressed rumors after photos and videos circulated online in an Instagram post on March 20. Simel’s website includes campaign hats and proposals such as"Free Botox for All Palm Beach Residents," and"Free Convertible Use for 1 Year," expanded pickleball courts and a proposal to import New York City water for"better pizzas & bagels.

"election records reviewed by Fox News Digital on Wednesday did not show any officially qualified mayoral candidates, and candidates cannot formally qualify for the race until 2027. Fox News Digital also reached out to Palm Beach Mayor Danielle Moore’s office regarding Simel’s announcement, but did not immediately receive a response.

THONG-WEARING ELDERLY MAN DIDN’T DO HIMSELF ANY FAVORS BY TELLING AN OFFICER TO"JUMP ROPE FOR ME, BABY DOLL" A composite image shows Peter Simel, known online as"Palm Beach Pete," posing with sheriff’s deputies alongside a social media image promoting his potential Palm Beach mayoral campaign.

"Everyone on the island of Palm Beach gets the use of a convertible for a year and see how they enjoy it because it’s all about living your best life," Simel said. Simel also proposed free drinks at Palm Beach’s iconic clock tower, dog-walking services and"fitness trainer for life so you can live longer and pay taxes longer.

"Asked how he planned to fund proposals ranging from free Botox to imported New York water, Simel repeatedly emphasized that the campaign would be"self-funded. "Simel stressed that he does not view the effort as a traditional political campaign. "I’m not affiliated with any political party," he said. "I just want to keep the people together and bring people together and keep it as a great community.

"Asked about the current mayor’s apparent silence, Simel laughed off the situation. Simel described the campaign less as a conventional political effort and more as a broader internet-fueled movement centered around positivity and Palm Beach culture — even if arguably the town's most famous resident, President"In this day and time, and we have so much division and such uncertainty in the world, it’s kind of nice to have someone on a platform enjoying the benefits of living a good life and making the most out of what Palm Beach can be," he said.

"I’ve always looked like this," he said. "I’m a better version of that unnamed person. And I’m not gonna change for anybody.

" "I’m me, I’m 71 years old. It works. I have a full head of hair. I’m lucky.

I’m youthful. I’m vibrant. Nothing’s gonna change. I’m just gonna get more energetic.

" Simel said he already has a team helping him manage the sudden internet fame and potential campaign operation.and marketing," he said, adding that much of the effort would likely be digitally driven through influencers and online creators. "My demographic are Gen Zs and these influencers have such a hold or such an influence on them," he said. "As I get more followers, it gets bigger and bigger.

""My daughter thinks it’s hilarious, and my son is neutral about it," he said. "For the most part, it’s been very positive from everybody. " As for whether"Palm Beach Pete" could someday aim even higher politically, the retiree said he’s focused on taking things one step at a time. "Baby steps," he said.

"How many times does a 71-year-old retired guy hang out with the coolest influencers and have a blast with it? " For now, Simel appears content embracing the overnight internet celebrity status that transformed him from a man driving down a Florida highway into one of social media’s most unexpectedly viral Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.





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