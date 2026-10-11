Doctors warn teens are using cancer drug erdafitinib to grow taller in heightmaxxing trend

Teenage boys are reportedly taking black-market erdafitinib, a bladder cancer drug, to grow taller as part of a social media trend called heightmaxxing. Doctors warn the drug can cause permanent vision damage, metabolic abnormalities and severe skeletal problems.

Teenagers, primarily teenage boys, are reportedly taking black-market cancer medications in an effort to grow taller as part of a dangerous social media trend known as heightmaxxing.

Cancer Drug Erdafitinib Used for Height Growth

The drug, erdafitinib, is often referred to online as ERDA or Erta. It is a targeted prescription drug approved to treat advanced bladder cancer. Dr. Stephanie Widmer, a New York City-based emergency medicine physician and Fox News medical contributor, told Fox News Digital that the practice is extremely concerning. She said these drugs were developed to treat serious medical conditions, not to enhance physical appearance.

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Taking them without a legitimate medical indication or physician supervision can have devastating consequences. The drug maker Johnson & Johnson pushed back against the practice in a statement to Rolling Stone. The company emphasized that the medication has never been approved to stimulate height growth. It also said its safety and effectiveness have not been established for any pediatric or adolescent use.

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Study Findings and Skeletal Risks in Teens

A 2024 study published in Hormone Research in Paediatrics described accelerated growth in two pediatric patients. A separate case report documented a teenager who grew more than 5 inches during treatment but developed serious skeletal complications. Physicians caution that these spurts do not equal healthy skeletal growth. Dr. Jessica Gray, a family physician in Lubbock, Texas, warned that forced, rapid growth can trigger dangerous structural problems.

These include premature growth plate damage and bone fractures. She said the risks are severe and can affect skeletal health. The drug works by blocking specific cellular signaling pathways involved in cancer cell growth, Widmer shared during an appearance on Fox News America's Newsroom. Those same pathways also play a role in bone development.

This may help explain why some pediatric patients experienced unexpected growth during treatment. Widmer noted that height is overwhelmingly governed by genetics, and biological shortcuts do not exist. Once growth plates close near the end of puberty, medications cannot reopen them. Older adolescents taking the compound are incurring catastrophic health hazards without any chance of gaining height, she said.

Serious Side Effects of Black-Market Medications

One of the biggest concerns is that these medications can cause serious side effects, Widmer said. These include potentially permanent vision damage, elevated phosphate levels and other metabolic abnormalities. We're talking about adolescents whose bodies are still developing, and exposing them to these risks for a cosmetic goal is particularly troubling, she said. Other warning signs and side effects linked to the medication include skeletal pain, especially in the hips or knees.

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They also include mouth sores, loose nails and skin disorders. Medical experts warn that taking the drug can cause irreversible harm, including permanent vision damage, metabolic abnormalities and severe skeletal fractures. The trend has also raised concerns about the influence of social media on teenagers' decisions about their health. Widmer noted that online discussions about physical appearance and self-improvement can expose young men to potentially unsafe practices that lack medical evidence.

Parents Urged to Watch for Warning Signs

Parents need to understand that this goes beyond teenagers being insecure about their height, the doctor said. We're talking about young people potentially obtaining prescription cancer medications and experimenting with them outside of medical supervision. If a child has concerns about their growth, that conversation belongs in a pediatrician's office, not on an internet forum. Doctors advise parents to watch for symptoms such as unusual joint pain or unexplained physical changes.

They should speak with their children if they suspect they are using medications obtained online. Teenagers concerned about their height or growth should consult a pediatrician before considering any medication. We should be encouraging teenagers to prioritize their health, not teaching them to gamble with it, Widmer said. No amount of additional height is worth risking permanent damage to your vision or other serious and potentially unknown medical complications.