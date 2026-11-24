Their heated exchange had the internet convinced they were heading for a breakup.

A couple whose heated exchange at a college football game went viral have revealed what really happened, insisting they were never close to breaking up.

Georgia Tech students Tallulah Wall and Braden Flournoy became an unlikely internet sensation after ESPN cameras caught them arguing, then cut back to show them kissing in the stands. The drama was even dissected live by commentator Jesse Palmer, the former, the 21-year-olds revealed they had been dating for just over two months, and the broadcast unexpectedly became their relationship’s public debut.

Also read Georgia Tech Couple Goes Viral After Argument and Makeup Kiss on ESPN Football Broadcast

“A lot of our friends actually had no idea we were dating until that happened,” Flournoy said. The pair insisted the apparent bust-up was simply a case of miscommunication, not a breakup.

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“Honestly, it was completely insignificant,” Flournoy explained, with Wall agreeing: “Absolutely miscommunication. ” Flournoy added: “And to clear the air, there was zero speculation between us breaking up. ” They also revealed they had no idea who Palmer was while he narrated their apparent relationship crisis.

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