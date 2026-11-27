Viral Chicago Bears fan Eugene Dorsey gets big surprise
The Bears sure know how to keep fans on the edge of their seats, including a longtime fan and grandfather who made waves on social media with his big celebrations.
The Bears sure know how to keep fans on the edge of their seats, including a longtime fan and grandfather who made waves on social media with his big celebrations.
He says it's like an out-of-body experience when he watches the Bears.
"I get so excited when the Bears do something good. I have to break out and do my dance. I had to do my bump the booty. I mean, it's crazy, man.
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