The Bears sure know how to keep fans on the edge of their seats, including a longtime fan and grandfather who made waves on social media with his big celebrations.

The Bears sure know how to keep fans on the edge of their seats, including a longtime fan and grandfather who made waves on social media with his big celebrations.

He says it's like an out-of-body experience when he watches the Bears.

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"I get so excited when the Bears do something good. I have to break out and do my dance. I had to do my bump the booty. I mean, it's crazy, man.