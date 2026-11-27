Pan Baobao, a viral 19-year-old leopard at China’s Panzhihua Zoo, has been deemed too old to lose weight.

Douyin/PanzhihuazooThe leopard’s pudgy figure made him a viral internet sensation, reportedly becoming an icon in the country’s body-positivity movement as well as for his striking resemblance to Officer Clawhauser, the plump cheetah in the Disney film franchise, “Zootopia.

” But in 2024, the heavyset leopard was put on a strict weight-loss program to manage his rounder-than-usual belly. After consulting with experts sometime later, the zoo took Pan Baobao off his calorie-deficient diet and gave him a larger enclosure to stretch out, according toDespite his famously round figure, zoo officials have now deemed the elderly chunky cat too old to be losing weight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The leopard went viral for his striking resemblance to the plump cheetah in the Disney film franchise, “Zootopia. ”“It’s not that we’re not controlling its diet, but it’s getting old and shouldn’t be losing weight,” zoo spokesperson Zhang Songwen recently told the publication.