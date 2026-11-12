Viral BBC RSPCA Dog Attack Leads Duck Lupita to Sanctuary

Duck Lupita, injured during a viral BBC News segment featuring an RSPCA spokesperson, has recovered from a broken pelvis and found a new home at the Waterfowl Sanctuary.

A viral video clip showing a dog attacking a duck in the background of a BBC News interview has resulted in a positive outcome for the injured bird, Lupita. The footage, which featured RSPCA spokesperson Laura Bennett discussing responsible pet ownership, inadvertently captured the traumatic event in Richmond -on-Thames. Dedicated animal lovers in the local community intervened to save the duck, who suffered severe injuries including a broken pelvis and neurological damage during the incident.

BBC Interview Captures Incident

The BBC News segment was filmed in the leafy area of Richmond-on-Thames while the charity representative explained safety measures for pets during summer heatwaves. During the recording, a dog off-leash or out of control in the background seized the duck and carried it toward the riverbank. The duck, identified later as Lupita, was left with the bird clenched firmly in the dog's mouth as the interview continued in the foreground. The irony of the situation sparked widespread discussion online, with viewers sharing the clip thousands of times. While many found the juxtaposition of the responsible ownership message and the violent background event amusing, local residents were deeply concerned for the welfare of the vulnerable bird.

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Rescue Efforts and Veterinary Care

Vivi Hanson, a Richmond resident who feeds the local ducks daily, was the first to recognize the severity of the situation from the viral video. Sitting at a cafe near Richmond Bridge, she received a message alerting her to the attack involving the kayaker's dog. Horrified by the footage, Hanson rushed to the riverside to locate the injured duck. Lupita, battered and bruised, hid among the reeds for approximately 12 hours to avoid further danger. Local wildlife watchers gathered to monitor the situation, fearing the worst for the struggling bird. After hours of waiting, Hanson and other volunteers successfully captured Lupita. She was taken to Hanson's home, where she provided immediate care, including feeding and water, before contacting Anne, a bird rescuer with 30 years of experience.

Medical Treatment and Recovery

Lupita was transported to a wildlife vet in Wokingham for a comprehensive medical examination. X-rays confirmed that the duck had sustained a broken pelvis and showed signs of neurological damage. The injuries were severe enough that survival without intervention would have been unlikely. Following the diagnosis, Lupita was returned to Anne's care, where she was administered antibiotics and began a three-week recovery process. The volunteers noted that Lupita remained stoic throughout her ordeal and rehabilitation. Due to the nature of her injuries, the group concluded that she could no longer survive in the riverside environment and began searching for a permanent, safe home where she could live without the threat of predation.

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Permanent Placement at Sanctuary

The search for a suitable forever home led the volunteers to the Waterfowl Sanctuary in Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire. The sanctuary owner, Graham, was also horrified by the BBC footage and agreed to take Lupita in. She has since recovered fully and is enjoying a secure life at the sanctuary, where she has integrated well with other waterfowl. Lupita is not alone in her journey, as she and two other domestic ducks, Pancho and Blondie, had formed a close bond known as the Three Amigos. These ducks had been dumped by their previous owner four years ago and had relied on the goodwill of locals for survival. Lupita's placement at the sanctuary ensures she will no longer face the dangers of the river, providing a peaceful end to her traumatic experience.

Community Reaction and Ongoing Care

The incident has highlighted the importance of responsible pet ownership and the impact of unsecured animals on local wildlife. Vivi Hanson expressed disappointment in the BBC's handling of the video, noting that the organization could have done more to assist the injured duck after the clip went viral. Despite the initial horror of the attack, Lupita's story has become a testament to the dedication of animal lovers in Richmond. The duck, who has faced a tough start in life, now has a secure future thanks to the quick actions of Hanson, Anne, and the Waterfowl Sanctuary. The community continues to monitor the well-being of the remaining ducks, ensuring that the legacy of Lupita's rescue brings attention to the needs of vulnerable wildlife in urban environments.