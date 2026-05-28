Violet Grohl Launches Music Career with Debut Album Despite Father's Scandal

Dave Grohl's daughter Violet releases her debut album 'Be Sweet To Me' and embarks on a tour, following her father's secret child scandal.

Violet Maye Grohl has officially launched her music career with the release of her debut studio album ' Be Sweet To Me ' and a 16-date tour, less than two years after her famous father, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl , was embroiled in a scandal involving the secret birth of a child outside his marriage.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter, often labeled a nepo baby due to her father's rock-star status, told British Vogue that her passion for music was deeply inspired by him.

'I wouldn't have dived as deep into music without him,' she said, adding that she had dreamed of this since she was 12. However, when she asked her parents for permission to drop out of high school to pursue music, they firmly refused.

In contrast, Dave Grohl himself dropped out of high school at 17 with his mother's blessing to join the hardcore band Scream. Violet's 11-track album drops this Friday, coinciding with the start of her tour, which opens with a sold-out show at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles. Despite her father's fame, Dave has insisted he had no involvement in her album or record deal with Republic Records/Island EMI.

'As I told Violet, I want her to really appreciate these early experiences,' he said on The Late Show. 'Don't get too ahead of yourself; be in the moment. ' Dave recalled his own early touring days with Nirvana as a foundation for his career and hopes Violet will cherish this period. Violet has previously performed onstage with her father, covering songs by Adele, Jeff Buckley, and Nirvana, including a standout rendition of 'All Apologies' at the FireAid benefit concert.

Meanwhile, Dave recently made headlines for an awkward birthday tribute to his wife, Jordyn Blum Grohl, at BottleRock Napa Valley, where he admitted to drinking all day. The family scandal, stemming from Dave's secret fathering of a child, has cast a shadow, but Violet's debut marks a new chapter. As she steps into the spotlight, questions arise about the role of parental fame and support in launching a career.

Violet's journey, from a teen with a dream to a young artist with a record deal, reflects both the privileges and pressures of being a rock royalty's child. Her album 'Be Sweet To Me' draws from 90s influences, blending nostalgia with modern pop-rock sensibilities. The tour, encompassing 16 dates, will see her performing across the US. With her father's blessing to forge her own path, Violet aims to build her own identity beyond the Grohl legacy.

The music industry watches closely as this nepo baby attempts to turn her debut into a lasting career, while navigating the complexities of family, fame, and personal ambition





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