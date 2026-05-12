Violet Affleck, daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, seen in Los Angeles for the first time in months

Violet Affleck, the daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, has been seen back in Los Angeles for the first time in several months. She kicked off her summer break from college by picking up ice cream with her mother and younger brother. Missing from the outing was Violet and Samuel's sibling Finn, who used to be named Seraphina.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck 's daughter, Violet Affleck , has been seen back in Los Angeles for the first time in several months. The 20-year-old kicked off her summer break from college by picking up ice cream with her mother and younger brother.

Missing from the outing was Violet and Samuel's sibling Finn, who used to be named Seraphina. Violet Affleck got ice cream with her younger brother, Samuel, 14, and their mother, Jennifer Garner, in Los Angeles on Saturday. The three family members were dressed casually while picking up their frozen desserts. A day later, Violet was seen wearing a mask in a car with her mother, picking up drive-through takeout at In-N-Out Burger.

Garner and Affleck have three children and split after a decade of marriage in 2015. Garner has revealed they have learned how to be 'both parents' for the children. Affleck later admitted he never wanted to split from his first wife because he was worried about the effect it would have on the children, but the exes have made it work





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Violet Affleck Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck Daughter Summer Break College Yale University New Haven Connecticut Los Angeles Pick Up Ice Cream Drive-Through Takeout Mask Health Precaution Post-Viral Condition In-N-Out Burger Split Co-Parenting Children Marriage Respectful Grateful

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