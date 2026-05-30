Violent Crime Spike Fuels Outcry Over Skid Row Homeless Services Campus

Police report a dramatic increase in homicides and assaults around the $26 million Skid Row Care Campus, prompting community leaders to denounce the facility as a public safety threat and demand accountability from city and county officials.

Skid Row Care Campus, a publicly funded homeless services hub in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, has become the focus of a heated debate after police data revealed a sharp rise in violent incidents around the site.

The campus, which sits on the 400‑500 block of Crocker Street, operates under a $26 million annual budget and is managed by three nonprofit organizations that provide harm‑reduction services such as needle exchange, distribution of smoking implements, and condom provision. Recent aerial footage captured by a local television station shows individuals openly consuming substances, engaging in drug transactions, and confronting each other in daylight just steps from the main entrance.

Emergency responders have been called to the area repeatedly, treating overdoses and attending to fires, while law enforcement reports indicate four homicides have occurred within a four‑month span this year, a stark contrast to the zero homicides recorded on the same blocks during the same period two years earlier. The surge in aggravated assaults and other violent crimes has placed added pressure on the LAPD Central Division, which has logged a markedly higher number of calls for service in the vicinity since the beginning of the calendar year





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