Violent clashes erupt ahead of Conference League final in Leipzig

Violence broke out in Leipzig ahead of the Conference League final between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano. Clashes between fans near an Irish bar resulted in police intervention, with dozens detained for breach of the peace. Despite the incidents, thousands of fans have gathered in the city for the match, which holds significance for both clubs seeking their first major European trophy.

Violence has broken out in Leipzig in ugly scenes ahead of the Conference League final between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday. Footage posted on social media appears to show clashes between fans near to an Irish bar in the German city on Tuesday evening.

A group dressed in black t-shirts can be seen surging towards supporters wearing Palace shirts before riot police stepped in. In a separate clip, bottles and chairs are thrown between two groups of fans, who have arrived in their thousands from Britain and Spain for the final at the Leipzig Stadium. Daily Mail Sport understands German police have since cordoned off an area close to the main Market Square.

It is also believed that dozens of fans have been held by police for several hours for a 'breach of the peace' relating to the altercation. They are effectively banned from the city centre until 10am on Wednesday morning, according to local laws, and have undergone stringent ID checks. Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano, who finished eighth in LaLiga, were given just under 11,500 tickets by UEFA for the final.

But thousands are expected in Leipzig without tickets to soak up the atmosphere and watch the match on screens and in pubs. Both clubs are seeking their first major European trophy, with the winner qualifying for next season's Europa League. It will be Palace boss Oliver Glasner's last match in charge, the German having announced earlier this year that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Glasner won the FA Cup last season and Palace were set to play in the Europa League before being demoted to the Conference League over a breach of multi-club ownership rules. Speaking ahead of the game, Palace captain Dean Henderson said: 'He’ll be a huge miss. He knows that from Monday. The players made a send-off video to him that spoke from the heart.

' Henderson also highlighted the bond built between the team and supporters during Glasner’s reign, which has delivered FA Cup and Community Shield success as well as this European run. 'The connection I have with the supporters is an honour,' he added. 'The team has also got a special connection and when I joined, that wasn’t in place.

Violent clashes have erupted between rival fans ahead of the Conference League final in Leipzig 'Since the manager came in, we’ve built that rapport and they can really help us here, like they did in previous big games. It would be a huge honour to win the trophy, but I’ve got to focus on the process and not the outcome at this time.

' Palace’s strong performances in big matches in recent years have helped the squad stay composed ahead of the final, according to Henderson. 'All the boys are pretty calm,' he said. 'We’ve been here and know what it takes. Before tomorrow night, we’ll be very focused and excited to get out there and show what we can do.

' Meanwhile, Glasner confirmed a final decision on the fitness of Chris Richards and Adam Wharton will be made on Wednesday following recent injuries, although both trained on Tuesday.





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