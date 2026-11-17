Violent clashes between National Citizen Party and Awami League members in east London left six injured. Police investigated the disturbance at Romford venue on November 16 with no arrests made.

Violent street battles erupted in east London on Monday night, November 16, between rival Bangladeshi political groups, resulting in at least six injuries and several hospitalizations. The disorder began at the Mayfair Venue in Romford before spilling into surrounding streets on High Road. Scotland Yard confirmed that approximately 50 men were involved in the fighting, yet authorities have not made any arrests at this stage. Dramatic footage captured men armed with sticks and branches attempting to breach the venue while rival factions exchanged blows behind crowd-control barriers.

Details of the Violent Disorder in Romford

Nahid Islam, convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP), was addressing supporters inside the venue when members of the rival Awami League allegedly arrived and attempted to force their way in. Violence quickly spread to the streets, with residents filming the clashes from their homes. Witnesses reported that groups of mainly young men fought using weapons and their fists, while bottles and bins were hurled. The London Ambulance Service dispatched two ambulance crews to the scene on High Road, Chadwell Heath, at 10:12pm. Medical teams treated six patients, with several men suffering head injuries and slash wounds.

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Stakeholder Positions and Police Investigation

Nahid Islam publicly blamed fugitive and extremist activists of the Awami League for the violence. He stated that there is no right to use democratic opportunities to perpetrate anti-democratic violence. Mr. Islam was a significant figure in the revolt that led to the toppling of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024. The Metropolitan Police were called at 9:59pm on Monday following reports of a disturbance. A police spokesman confirmed that officers attended alongside ambulance services, and three people were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. The group dispersed shortly after officers arrived, and an investigation remains ongoing with no arrests made.

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Impact on Local Community and Past Unrest

This incident highlights ongoing tensions within the Bangladeshi diaspora and echoes previous disturbances linked to political unrest in Bangladesh. In July 2024, extra police were deployed to east London after missiles were thrown at officers during disturbances linked to protests in Dhaka. During those events, two large groups of men fought in the streets of Whitechapel, injuring two police officers. Videos showed rocks being thrown and cars damaged as large groups clashed. Horns blared amidst the shouting, with police ordering crowds to move back. These past events demonstrate the potential for local political disagreements to escalate into public disorder.

Political Context and Sheikh Hasina Return

The violence occurs amid continued political turmoil in Bangladesh, where nearly a fifth of the population of 170 million is out of work or education. Protesters are demanding the state stop setting aside a third of government jobs for families of those who fought in the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. Amid this chaos, ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been sentenced to death in absentia, told AFP she plans to return next month. She stated she wishes to live and continue serving her country, even if death is the price for returning home. Bangladesh has stated she would face execution if she returns, adding she has no further legal recourse after missing the appeal deadline.