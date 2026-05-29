Violent Anti-ICE Demonstrations at New Jersey Detention Center Result in 9 Arrests

Anti-immigration-enforcement demonstrations turned violent at a New Jersey ICE detention center, resulting in the arrest of nine people who allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers. The demonstrations were marked by death threats and violent confrontations with agents.

Raucous and violent anti-immigration-enforcement demonstrations continued at a New Jersey Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center Thursday night, resulting in the arrest of nine people who allegedly bit, kicked, and punched officers while others shouted death threats to federal agents.

A trio of anti-ICE demonstrators at the Delaney Hall ICE facility were hauled away as one protester berated agents through a megaphone. The rioters at the Newark facility are accused of biting, kicking, and punching agents, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said. He also said New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill refused to allow state police to assist our officers. Throughout the night, nine rioters were arrested.

Anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. DHS authorities have said those allegations are concocted as an excuse to stage the protest, which is similar to some of the violent encounters that appeared in Minnesota earlier this year. Protesters have tried to block vehicles and personnel from accessing or leaving the facility, leading to violent confrontations with law enforcement. New Jersey's Democratic Gov.

Sherill traded barbs with Mullin after she was denied access to the building on Memorial Day and accused the DHS secretary of not allowing health inspectors inside. If conditions are really as good as you're claiming, then let my health inspectors do their jobs, the Democratic governor wrote. All detainees are provided with proper meals, quality water, blankets, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers, Mullin said





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New Jersey ICE Detention Center Anti-Immigration-Enforcement Demonstrations Assault On Law Enforcement Department Of Homeland Security

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