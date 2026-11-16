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Violence Erupts Between Cowboys and 49ers Fans at Texas Live Following 46-40 Rivalry Game

nypost#91 in United States
Violence Erupts Between Cowboys and 49ers Fans at Texas Live Following 46-40 Rivalry Game
NFL · Dallas Cowboys · San Francisco 49Ers
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Following the San Francisco 49ers' 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, police intervened to break up multiple altercations between rival fans at the Texas Live entertainment complex near AT&T Stadium.

It appears that Cowboys fans might have taken issue with this, given a video that has surfaced after the 49ers’ 46-40 win. The Dallas Texas TV social media accounts have posted a video of several 49ers and Cowboys fans fighting at Texas Live, which is a large entertainment complex outside of AT&T Stadium.

The video started showing two police officers apprehending a fan on the ground while a fight continued next to them. A 49ers fan was throwing punches at a Cowboys fan, who was responding with his own punches. Others worked to break the two up before the camera panned to another section nearby, where a Cowboys fan looked to be restraining a 49ers fan who had just been fighting.

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Police officers apprehending someone after a fight between San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys fans. . The video ended with two women getting in each other’s faces and seeming to shove each other.after the two teams played last weekend, which also got a ton of attention.49ers’ fan base is not doing its reputation any favorsThings got heated between Cowboys and 49ers fans at Texas Live during the game. Arlington police responded to the scene. 🚨

nypost#91 in United States

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