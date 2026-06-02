Violence and Extortion Plague Peruvian City as Bodies Found in Ravine

The discovery of a murdered man in Trujillo highlights a wave of extortion-related violence gripping the coastal city, leaving families mourning and communities in fear.

In Trujillo, a coastal city in northern Peru , the discovery of a murdered man in a ravine has underscored a brutal wave of extortion-related violence that has gripped the region.

Police recovered the body of Jose Perez from a ravine where he was found shot on May 30, 2026. Neighbors recorded the scene on cellphones as officers carefully removed the corpse, a stark reminder of the daily terror faced by residents. Relatives of Perez mourned openly, their grief captured in photographs that tell a story of loss and fear. The violence is not isolated.

Just weeks earlier, Oscar Lavado was killed by hitmen on a motorcycle while driving his car. His wife, Diane Aguilar, and daughter Perla now live with a portrait of him, a painful reminder of a life cut short. Aguilar works at a small market in a Pacific coast neighborhood, where suspicion greets every stranger. She and a group of women must collectively pay $300 a month to extortionists or face deadly consequences.

Their meager sales barely cover the extortion payments, but they have no choice. The extortion rings operate with impunity, targeting small businesses and markets. Women like Gladys Saavedra, who also works at the market, eye newcomers with suspicion. The atmosphere is one of constant vigilance.

The local police are overwhelmed, and many cases go unsolved. Community members live in fear, unsure who might be next. The extortionists often use motorcycles to approach victims quickly and escape. The murders of Perez and Lavado are just two in a long list of violent incidents in Trujillo, a city that was once a hub of commerce but now struggles with organized crime.

In recent years, the crime rate has surged, driven by drug trafficking and illegal mining. Extortion has become a common tool for criminal groups to assert control over neighborhoods and businesses. The government has promised to act, but residents say they see little change. The photos taken by neighbors and relatives show a community in mourning but also a community resilient in the face of adversity.

They share their stories, hoping to draw attention to a crisis that often goes unnoticed internationally. The recovery of Perez's body and the ongoing grief of families like Aguilar's highlight the urgent need for effective law enforcement and social support. As the sun sets over the Pacific, the women at the market pack up their stalls, counting their meager earnings and hoping that tomorrow will bring safety and peace.

The extortionists demand payment regardless of the economic hardship faced by these families. In a country rich in resources and culture, such violence seems out of place, but it is the reality for many Peruvians. The story of Jose Perez and Oscar Lavado is a microcosm of a larger problem that requires comprehensive solutions, including community policing, economic opportunities, and international cooperation against transnational crime.

Until then, the people of Trujillo live in fear, and every stranger could be a threat or a fellow victim. The photographs from the ravine and the market serve as a powerful testament to their struggle





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