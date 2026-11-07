Viola Davis Upcoming Projects 2025 to 2027 Including Children Of Blood And Bone

Viola Davis is attached to major projects from 2025 through 2027, including Children Of Blood And Bone and a House Of Games remake, showcasing her enduring acting range.

Academy Award winner Viola Davis continues to expand her impressive portfolio with high-profile attachments scheduled for release between 2025 and 2027. The Triple Crown of Acting recipient is currently set to star in multiple films that span fantasy, romance, and neo-noir genres. These upcoming projects highlight her consistent ability to deliver powerful performances across vastly different narrative structures.

Children Of Blood And Bone Release Date

The film adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone is scheduled to hit theaters on January 15, 2027. This date marks a significant milestone for the long-awaited cinematic journey based on Tomi Adeyemi's acclaimed 2018 novel. The story is rooted in West African mythology and Yoruba culture, creating a fictional nation called Orïsha.

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Davis portrays Mama Agba, the mentor and adoptive mother figure to the protagonist Zélie Adebola. The source material has received substantial praise for its poignant exploration of racism and its richly built fantasy world. This setting allows the film to offer a fresh perspective that diverges from standard genre tropes.

The casting of Davis as Mama Agba was a long-held aspiration for author Tomi Adeyemi. The writer previously stated in 2019 to the Chicago Tribune that Davis was her ideal choice for the role. The confirmation of this casting brings a highly anticipated creative vision to life for fans of the book.

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I Almost Forgot About You Production Status

Viola Davis has been attached to adapt the 2016 romance novel I Almost Forgot About You since 2017. She is set to star in the project and serve as a producer through her production company, JuVee Productions. Her husband, Julius Tennon, is also involved in the production capacity for this film.

The narrative centers on Georgia, a woman in her early fifties who seeks to rediscover joy and her true self. Her journey requires her to abandon the comforts of her established life, a theme that resonates strongly with audiences based on positive reader reviews. The story emphasizes that it is never too late to transform one's existence.

Although updates on the film have been scarce since initial reports emerged via Variety, the project remains a promising venture. The source material is a feel-good story that explores personal growth and reinvention. The combination of the novel's strong reception and Davis's involvement suggests potential commercial success upon release.

Amazon MGM Studios House Of Games Remake

A remake of the 1987 neo-noir classic House of Games is currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios. The project was reported to be in active development as of 2025. Viola Davis is attached to co-star and co-produce the film alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

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The original film focused on psychiatrist Dr. Margaret Ford, who becomes entangled with con artists. The remake will explore similar themes of deception and psychological complexity. Davis is known for her ability to portray nuanced characters with immense charisma, making her a fitting choice for such a dramatic role.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joins the project, bringing his own proven track record in the industry. The pairing of these two actors promises a compelling dynamic for this character-driven story. The remake aims to capture the suspense and intricate plotting that defined the original cinematic work.