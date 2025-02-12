Viola Davis Prepares for Global Crisis in 'G20' Trailer

The official trailer for Prime Video's 'G20' reveals Viola Davis as President Danielle Sutton facing a high-stakes siege during a global summit.

Viola Davis is set to take on a new role, not in the real world, but on the big screen. This April, she'll be leading Prime Video 's new thriller, G20 , where she portrays President Danielle Sutton, a leader determined to bring justice for all. The official trailer released ahead of the film's premiere showcases Davis in action, attending the G20 summit in Cape Town, South Africa, to discuss the global economic future.

However, the summit takes a dramatic turn when a siege led by none other than Antony Starr, known for his role in The Boys, disrupts the proceedings, with the President as the primary target. Instead of cowering behind protection, President Sutton transforms into a formidable force, fighting to protect everyone in her care. The trailer introduces us to President Sutton and her family, navigating strained relationships exacerbated by a viral video of her daughter's party. Determined to keep her family out of the media spotlight, President Sutton brings them to Cape Town, unaware that she's inadvertently drawn them into a dangerous trap orchestrated by Rutledge (Starr) and his team. Their sophisticated weaponry, vehicles, and manpower suggest a well-planned and highly coordinated attack, allowing them to breach the compound and take everyone hostage.While President Sutton, her agent, and a few others manage to escape briefly, her family is held captive, and other world leaders are forced into a deepfake scheme designed to manipulate the global financial markets. President Sutton, drawing upon her military heroism displayed in the historical war epic The Woman King, takes charge, dispatching trained soldiers with impressive skill and earning the begrudging respect of her European counterparts. Her escape from the compound attracts Rutledge's attention, setting the stage for a showdown as he taunts her to save her children. The fate of everyone involved hangs in the balance as President Sutton must use her wits and the support of her family to bring down Rutledge and ensure everyone's safe return, even if it means facing collateral damage along the way.





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Viola Davis G20 Prime Video Antony Starr Thriller Political Drama Action

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Viola Davis Fights Terrorists While Playing the President in G20 TrailerThe first trailer for Amazon Prime Video's G20, a new action movie that sees Viola Davis fight terrorists, has been released.

Read more »

Viola Davis and Aunjanue Ellis Taylor Give Powerful Responses to a Red Carpet MemeThis article recounts a red carpet interview with Viola Davis and Aunjanue Ellis Taylor, where the author asked them a lighthearted question inspired by a viral meme. Their responses, however, delved into important topics of LGBTQ+ representation in Hollywood.

Read more »

Viola Davis and Aunjanue Ellis Taylor Give the Best Red Carpet AnswersTwo of Hollywood's most respected actresses, Viola Davis and Aunjanue Ellis Taylor, took the red carpet by storm with their insightful and thought-provoking responses to a playful question.

Read more »

Children of Blood and Bone Cast: Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo & More Join Fantasy MovieThe Children of Blood and Bone cast has been revealed for the upcoming film adaptation of the hit fantasy novel.

Read more »

Viola Davis Stars as White House Detective in 'The White House' Mystery SeriesViola Davis leads a star-studded cast in 'The White House', a political thriller where she plays Detective Cordelia Cupp, investigating a murder during a state dinner. The series delves into the complexities of power, secrets and hidden agendas within the White House, with suspects ranging from staff to guests.

Read more »

NBA Shocked by Blockbuster Doncic-Davis Trade: Lakers Get Doncic, Mavericks Get DavisIn a stunning move, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks completed a blockbuster trade Saturday night, sending Luka Doncic to L.A. and Anthony Davis to Dallas. The deal sent shockwaves through the basketball world and sparked widespread reactions on social media.

Read more »