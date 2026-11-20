Charlotte Leonard, sister of Viola Beach member Kris Leonard, has died at age 18. Her passing comes ten years after the tragic car crash in Sweden that claimed her brother's life and those of three bandmates.

Charlotte Leonard, the sister of the late Viola Beach musician Kris Leonard, has died at the age of 18, leaving her mother heartbroken just months after the ten-year anniversary of the band's fatal car crash. Her death marks a profound second loss for Lisa Leonard, who previously mourned her son Kris and three of his bandmates in a tragic incident that shook the music community in Warrington, Cheshire.

The 2016 Södertälje Car Crash Details

Kris Leonard, aged 20, perished on February 13, 2016, alongside his Viola Beach bandmates River Reeves and Jack Dakin, both 19, Tom Lowe, 27, and their manager Craig Tarry, 33. The group was in Södertälje, Sweden, following a festival performance when their rented Nissan Qashqai plunged 80 feet off a raised canal bridge into the waterway below.

Also read Charlotte Hornets Undrafted Rookie Hannes Steinbach Shines in G League Wins

The vehicle smashed through two sets of safety barriers, and the roof was sheared off by the central section of the bridge. This central section had been raised to allow an oil tanker to pass beneath the structure at the time of the accident.

A coroner determined that Jack Dakin, Kris Leonard, River Reeves, and Craig Tarry all died from head injuries. Tom Lowe died from drowning. It was later established that the three men in the back seat were not wearing seatbelts, and none of the car's airbags were deployed during the crash.

Advertisement

Emergency Response Failures and Police Inquiries

Swedish police failed to respond to two emergency calls made immediately after the crash, leaving the victims trapped for more than an hour. Emergency services were only dispatched after a third call, submitted 39 minutes after the accident, when a witness reported a vehicle had crashed through the bridge barrier.

Stockholm Police spokesman Kjell Lindgren explained the lack of immediate response to earlier reports, stating at the time that such information did not make them jump out of their pants due to it being a usual busy Saturday morning. This delay meant the bodies of the four band members and their manager were not retrieved from the Södertälje canal until an hour and 15 minutes after the accident.

Chief Investigator Detective Lars Berglund noted that the two in the front seat were killed instantly when the bridge hit them. He stated that the three in the back were thrown around because they were not wearing seatbelts. Two suffered fatal head injuries from the bridge, while the third died from internal bleeding after bending forward and avoiding the full force of the impact.

Ongoing Grief and Community Support

The band was due to fly home to the UK the following morning, raising the possibility that the driver was hurrying back to the hotel to sleep. Investigators were unable to explain why the driver failed to stop after breaking through the first barrier, especially as the four-foot gap in the bridge would have been clearly visible ahead.

Advertisement

Six months after the fatal crash, Viola Beach released their debut album, which became a number one album in the UK. The cause of Charlotte Leonard's death on November 8 has not yet been made public.

More than £2,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe page set up by Charlotte's friend in her honour, with money raised to support her grieving mother, Lisa, since the fundraiser went live on November 15.