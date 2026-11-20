Charlotte Leonard, sister of late Viola Beach member Kris Leonard, has died at age 18. Her passing marks a second loss for their mother Lisa, a decade after the band's fatal Swedish car crash.

Charlotte Leonard, the younger sister of late Viola Beach frontman Kris Leonard, has died at the age of 18, leaving her grieving family to mourn a second devastating loss. Her passing occurs approximately ten years after her older brother was killed in a tragic car accident in Sweden, compounding the heartbreak for their mother, Lisa Leonard.

Charlotte passed away on November 8, becoming the second child that their mother has lost to untimely death. The news emerged from Warrington, Cheshire, where the Leonard family has lived through nearly a decade of public and private sorrow since the incident that claimed the lives of the promising rock group.

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The 2016 Södertälje Car Crash Details

The tragedy that initiated this period of mourning occurred on February 13, 2016, in Södertälje, Sweden. Kris Leonard, then 20 years old, was traveling with his Viola Beach bandmates River Reeves and Jack Dakin, both aged 19, as well as Tom Lowe, who was 27, and their manager, Craig Tarry, aged 33.

The group was traveling in a rented Nissan Qashqai after a festival performance when the vehicle plunged 80 feet off a raised canal bridge into the waterway below. The car smashed through two sets of safety barriers, and the roof was sheared off by the central section of the bridge, which had been raised to allow an oil tanker to pass beneath.

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Emergency Response Failures and Coroner Findings

A coroner later determined that Jack Dakin, Kris Leonard, River Reeves, and Craig Tarry died from head injuries, while Tomas Lowe died from drowning. It was revealed that the three men in the back seat were not wearing seatbelts, causing them to be thrown around the vehicle during the impact.

Compounding the physical trauma, Swedish police failed to act on two initial emergency calls after the crash. Victims remained trapped for more than an hour until a third call was made 39 minutes after the accident by a witness who reported the vehicle had crashed through the bridge barrier.

Stockholm Police spokesman Kjell Lindgren explained the delay by stating that the initial information did not prompt an immediate response, describing it as a usual very busy Saturday morning. Consequently, the bodies of the four band members and their manager were not retrieved from the Södertälje canal until an hour and 15 minutes after the accident.

Ongoing Grief and Community Support in Warrington

The impact of these losses continues to resonate in Warrington, where the family resides. A GoFundMe page was established by a friend of Charlotte to support her mother, Lisa, with more than £2,000 raised since the fundraiser launched on November 15.

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While the exact cause of Charlotte's death has not been made public, her passing marks a profound moment of personal loss for a family that has already endured the high-profile tragedy of Kris Leonard. The band's debut album was posthumously released six months after the crash, reaching number one in the UK, but the personal toll on the Leonard family remains immeasurable.