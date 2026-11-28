Vinyl stores
Long Beach has nearly a dozen. Here's a taste
Music-themed decorations cover the walls of Kevin "Dizzy" Diehm's store, Dizzy’s On Vinyl, on Seventh Street in Long Beach. Vinyl has been making a comeback for years, and as younger listeners are turning to records, other physical media formats are slowly gaining popularity.
National data shows that CD sales across the U.S. have increased by 16%. And revenue from vinyl sales last year was over $1 billion for the first time since 1983. Long Beach has nearly a dozen record shops and a strong, growing community of crate-diggers . Our Long Beach Post news partner gives us this tour.
Vinyl has been making a comeback for years, and as younger listeners are turning to records, other physical media formats are slowly gaining popularity. National data shows that CD sales across the U.S. have increased by 16%. And revenue from vinyl sales last year was over $1 billion for the first time since 1983. Long Beach has nearly a dozen record shops and a strong, growing community of crate-diggers .this year with over 15 independent record vendors.
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