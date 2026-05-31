Vintage Store Burgled by Thieves Who Stole Over £6,000 Worth of Designer Clothes

Two thieves broke into a vintage store in Shoreditch, London and stole over £6,000 worth of designer clothes. The burglars returned 20 minutes later to continue stealing, with the total value of the stolen goods reaching £6,200. The store's owner, Ben Whittle, was left 'gutted and violated' by the theft.

A vintage store in Shoreditch , London was burgled by two thieves who stole over £6,000 worth of designer clothes . The thieves, one masked and one unmasked, broke into Bread and Butter Collections at 4.30am on May 28 and began stealing clothes and accessories from the store.

They returned 20 minutes later with green plastic bin liners and continued to fill them with clothes and accessories worth an eye-watering £6,200. The burglars managed to steal five designer handbags, five hand-made rings, two retro football shirts, 10 caps and 15 vintage leather jackets during the early morning raid. CCTV footage captured the thieves' brazen crime, with one thug telling his accomplice to 'shut the door let's go and get some more bags.

' The store's owner, Ben Whittle, was left 'gutted and violated' by the theft, which occurred at a crucial time for the business. Bread and Butter Collections is set to release its own football kit on June 13 and open a brand new store four days later. Despite being burgled, the store has received an outpouring of support from the community, with many offering to help the business recover from the loss.

The Metropolitan Police are reviewing CCTV footage and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. No arrests have been made at this stage. The thieves' brazen crime has left the community in shock, with many taking to social media to express their outrage and support for the store





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Vintage Store Burglary Designer Clothes Thieves Shoreditch London

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